"You could make a Netflix series about that ODI" - Twitter reacts as Pakistan pull off a last-ball heist against South Africa

It was a battle of nerves in Centurion as a seemingly one-sided game between Pakistan and South Africa turned on its head to become a nail-biting thriller. Even though Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a 104-ball 103 to provide his team with a magnificent start to 274 run-chase against South Africa - the game went right down to the wire.

Anrich Nortje's 4-wicket haul helped the hosts jump right back into the contest after Babar Azam's dismissal. Ultimately, it was Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf's contributions lower down the order that helped Pakistan get over the line in a last-ball thriller.

Twitter reacts to Pakistan v South Africa last ball thriller

Rassie van der Dussen’s brilliance with the willow helped South Africa post a total of 273 runs on the board in their quota of 50 overs.

Chasing 274, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman's wicket early in the innings. Captain Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq then took matters into their own hands and stitched a 177-run partnership to put Pakistan on top. Babar Azam scored his century off 103 deliveries before he was dismissed off a delivery by Anrich Nortje.

Nortje then went on to dismiss Danish Aziz, Imam ul Haq and Asif Ali in quick succession to bring Pakistan down to 203/5 after 37.4 overs. It was then Shadab Khan who stitched up a crucial 53-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan for the 6th wicket to revive the game for the visitors.

Pakistan has made a bright start to the new series against South Africa

As things started to move Pakistan's way once again, South Africa made a last-minute comeback by picking up the wickets of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan, with the visitors still needing 3 runs off the last five balls. Andile Phehlukwayo bowled three consecutive dot deliveries to bring the match down to the wire - with Pakistan needing 3 runs off 2 delivery.

Finally, it was Faheem Ashraf who kept his calm and helped Pakistan get over the line in the 3-match ODI series.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the cliff-hanger game. Here are some of the best reactions:

Pakistan first kept Pakistan in the hunt before threatening to do a Pakistan but eventually did a Pakistan to see them home. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 2, 2021

Wow. Nail-biting bana he dia.

What a win though. Well played both teams. #PAKvsSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 2, 2021

PAKISTAN WIN!!



Last ball thriller, hearts in the mouth. Just another day of Pakistan being the 'unpredictable' Pakistan.#SAvPAK — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) April 2, 2021

You could make a Netflix series about that ODI - one of the craziest games of cricket you will ever see 😁 #SAvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 2, 2021

No fun without all the drama, haha. Pakistan Zindabad! — Imran Ahmad Khan (@imranahmadkh) April 2, 2021

Pakistan one of the most entertaining cricket teams to follow/watch. Unreal talent but every day can be so different than the last. Cracking win that today well done @TheRealPCB — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) April 2, 2021

Another reminder - Pakistan run-chases are not recommended for those with a weak heart or those of a nervous disposition #SAvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 2, 2021

Wear green if you think you can choke from any position



Pak & SA: pic.twitter.com/6v3i3CxSyG — Manya (@CSKian716) April 2, 2021

19 off 18 with 5 wickets in hand.

Wicket and 5 runs next over.

Dropped catch, bowled off a no ball, free hit four next over.

3 off 6 last over.

First ball wicket, then three dot balls.

Finally, a win off the last ball with 1 run needed.#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/4PtvDLvEpa — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 2, 2021

With T20 matches outshining One Day matches in terms of pure entertainment in the modern day game, this game is a perfect reminder that the longer format too can get intense and just as exciting.

Pakistan, on their part, will be happy with a positive start to the series.