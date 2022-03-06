Twitter reacts as Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana's record-breaking stand guides India to 244/7 vs Pakistan

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana put up a record-breaking stand in India's opening clash at the Women's World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

India got off to a poor start after Shafali Verma failed to score big once again. Smriti Mandhana held the innings together and was supported by a solid innings from Deepti Sharma (40 of 57 deliveries)

They put up 92 runs for the second wicket in 19 overs, as Mandhana reached yet another half-century. Pakistan bowlers Nashra Sandhu and Anan Amin then sent both batters packing in quick succession. The double blow was further harmed by a passive innings from Mithali Raj. She departed after a struggling innings of nine runs in 36 deliveries.

Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar took India from 114/6 at one stage to 215/6 now.

This is now the first century partnership by an Indian pair for 7th or lower wicket in Women's ODIs.

As more wickets tumbled, India found themselves struggling at 114/6 in the 34th over. Pooja and Rana, however, showed incredible mental strength and game awareness to lead the fight back for India.

They started off slow by nudging the ball around for singles and doubles. The duo picked up the pace as they started cutting, pulling and driving the Pakistani bowlers at the Bay Oval. Their sumptuous stroke play helped India register their first 100+ run stand for the seventh wicket.

In the process, Pooja and Rana also notched up their highest individual scores for India in ODI cricket. Their 122-run partnership in 96 deliveries helped India post a respectable total of 244/7 in 50 overs.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Brilliant strokeplay, even better game awareness. A treat to watch! Brilliant strokeplay, even better game awareness. A treat to watch!

Pooja was dismissed after scoring a 59-ball 67. Rana stayed unbeaten on 53 (off 48 deliveries). Pakistan have never scored more than 200 against India in ODI history and will have to break their highest-scoring record against the Women in Blue to win the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pooja Vastrakar & Sneh Rana's brilliant counterattack in India's match against Pakistan:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have given India a chance in this game. Seemed curtains when Mithali was out and it was 114-6. Should be a really good game Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have given India a chance in this game. Seemed curtains when Mithali was out and it was 114-6. Should be a really good game

Pakistan need 245 to get their first ODI win over India - which team will be happier at the halfway stage?



#PAKvIND | A record 122-run stand between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana takes India to 244-7Pakistan need 245 to get their first ODI win over India - which team will be happier at the halfway stage? #CWC22 LIVE A record 122-run stand between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana takes India to 244-7 🙌Pakistan need 245 to get their first ODI win over India - which team will be happier at the halfway stage?#PAKvIND | #CWC22 LIVE ⬇️

Together they also created a new World Record today - the highest ever 7th wicket partnership (122 runs) in ODIs. It is first time two India batters have scored a 50 on World Cup debut - Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.Together they also created a new World Record today - the highest ever 7th wicket partnership (122 runs) in ODIs. #CWC22 It is first time two India batters have scored a 50 on World Cup debut - Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar. Together they also created a new World Record today - the highest ever 7th wicket partnership (122 runs) in ODIs. #CWC22

Other 3 players to score a Fifty on World Cup debut are:



Anju Jain

Mithali Raj

Smriti Mandhana



#CWC22 #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia Pooja Vastrakar becomes the 4thIndian batter to score a half-century on World Cup debut.Other 3 players to score a Fifty on World Cup debut are:Anju JainMithali RajSmriti Mandhana Pooja Vastrakar becomes the 4th 🇮🇳Indian batter to score a half-century on World Cup debut.Other 3 players to score a Fifty on World Cup debut are:Anju Jain Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana#CWC22 #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia

#CWC22 When Pooja Vastrakar first came into the Indian team, in 2018, as an 18-y-o, Mithali Raj nicknamed her "Chhota Hardik", after Hardik Pandya, because of the likeness in their slender frames and flamboyant batting styles. Vastrakar is putting the latter to good use today. When Pooja Vastrakar first came into the Indian team, in 2018, as an 18-y-o, Mithali Raj nicknamed her "Chhota Hardik", after Hardik Pandya, because of the likeness in their slender frames and flamboyant batting styles. Vastrakar is putting the latter to good use today. #CWC22

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Superb 67 by World Cup debutant Pooja Vastrakar. She and Sneh Rana have put India into strong position putting on 122 for the 7th wicket.at one stage India were 114-6. Pressure entirely on Pak now #WWC2022 Superb 67 by World Cup debutant Pooja Vastrakar. She and Sneh Rana have put India into strong position putting on 122 for the 7th wicket.at one stage India were 114-6. Pressure entirely on Pak now #WWC2022

Ravindra Jadeja vs NZ (2019)

Pooja Vastrakar vs PAK (Today)*



#INDvPAK

#TeamIndia No.8 Indian batters Scoring Half Century in WorldcupRavindra Jadeja vs NZ (2019)Pooja Vastrakar vs PAK (Today)* No.8 Indian batters Scoring Half Century in WorldcupRavindra Jadeja vs NZ (2019)Pooja Vastrakar vs PAK (Today)*#INDvPAK #TeamIndia

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_ Pooja Vastrakar striking the ball pretty well, specially the cut shots Pooja Vastrakar striking the ball pretty well, specially the cut shots https://t.co/bqPS2MH6Qr

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 #INDvPAK Held myself back from tweeting due to possible jinxing, but cant hold back from appreciating the fightback from Sneh and Pooja. Such resilience! #CWC22 Held myself back from tweeting due to possible jinxing, but cant hold back from appreciating the fightback from Sneh and Pooja. Such resilience! #CWC22 #INDvPAK

Highest 7th wicket partnership for India in ODIs

Highest 7th wicket partnership against Pak in ODIs

Highest 7th wicket partnership in Women's ODI World Cup

Highest score in ODIs by Sneh Rana

Highest score in ODIs by Pooja Vastrakar



#INDvPAK This partnership :Highest 7th wicket partnership for India in ODIsHighest 7th wicket partnership against Pak in ODIsHighest 7th wicket partnership in Women's ODI World CupHighest score in ODIs by Sneh RanaHighest score in ODIs by Pooja Vastrakar This partnership :🎯 Highest 7th wicket partnership for India in ODIs🎯 Highest 7th wicket partnership against Pak in ODIs🎯Highest 7th wicket partnership in Women's ODI World Cup🎯 Highest score in ODIs by Sneh Rana🎯 Highest score in ODIs by Pooja Vastrakar#INDvPAK

Match changing partnership for sure This is just phenomenal batting by these 2 Indian Batters - Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana 🤩Match changing partnership for sure This is just phenomenal batting by these 2 Indian Batters - Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana 🤩🇮🇳Match changing partnership for sure 💯 https://t.co/B7GrwNd7IT

- Tap and run

- 1s to 2s

- Now 2 to 3



Proactive & aggressive. Putting pressure on the outfielders and forcing mistakes. Pooja Vastrakar & Sneh Rana have run the best than any Indian pair ever has for quite a while.- Tap and run- 1s to 2s- Now 2 to 3Proactive & aggressive. Putting pressure on the outfielders and forcing mistakes. #INDvPAK Pooja Vastrakar & Sneh Rana have run the best than any Indian pair ever has for quite a while.👏- Tap and run- 1s to 2s- Now 2 to 3Proactive & aggressive. Putting pressure on the outfielders and forcing mistakes. #INDvPAK

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Take a bow, Pooja! A sensational knock under so much pressure. Take a bow, Pooja! A sensational knock under so much pressure.

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill 🏻 @BCCIWomen Representing one's nation at the World Cup is always a special feeling. Wishing our women's team all the best for the #CWC22 Representing one's nation at the World Cup is always a special feeling. Wishing our women's team all the best for the #CWC22 🙏🏻 @BCCIWomen

75 Balls

3x4

1x6

SR: 69.33



Smriti Mandhana gave India the start they needed. Departs after a well-made 52 Runs.



#CWC22 52 Runs75 Balls3x41x6SR: 69.33Smriti Mandhana gaveIndia the start they needed. Departs after a well-made 52 Runs. #SmritiMandhana 📸Disney+Hotstar 52 Runs75 Balls 3x4 1x6SR: 69.33Smriti Mandhana gave 🇮🇳 India the start they needed. Departs after a well-made 52 Runs. #CWC22 #SmritiMandhana 📸Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/AD90eVquVi

Female Cricket #CWC22 @imfemalecricket Smriti Mandhana's last 5 innings in ODIs:



52 vs PAK, (today)

71 vs NZ, 2022

13 vs NZ, 2022

22 vs AUS, 2021

86 vs AUS, 2021



#CWC22 #INDvPAK Smriti Mandhana's last 5 innings in ODIs:52 vsPAK, (today)71 vsNZ, 202213 vsNZ, 202222 vsAUS, 202186 vsAUS, 2021 🇮🇳 Smriti Mandhana's last 5 innings in ODIs:52 vs 🇵🇰PAK, (today)71 vs 🇳🇿NZ, 202213 vs 🇳🇿NZ, 202222 vs 🇦🇺AUS, 202186 vs 🇦🇺AUS, 2021#CWC22 #INDvPAK https://t.co/Q0Dg90dQcd

Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 @MahamOfficial_2

We Should have let her bat..

#INDvPAK Mithali's Wicket Costed Pakistan a lot...We Should have let her bat.. Mithali's Wicket Costed Pakistan a lot...We Should have let her bat..#INDvPAK

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Before Mithali Raj came to crease:

96/2 in 22 overs.



With Mithali at crease:

18/4 in 11.1 overs.



Post Mithali dismissal:

56/0 in 7.5 overs.



This is trend & loss of momentum in almost every innings Mithali plays. Even if she scores 50 every match, she is a net negative impact. Before Mithali Raj came to crease:96/2 in 22 overs.With Mithali at crease:18/4 in 11.1 overs.Post Mithali dismissal:56/0 in 7.5 overs.This is trend & loss of momentum in almost every innings Mithali plays. Even if she scores 50 every match, she is a net negative impact.

Cricket Tamizhan @CricketTamizhan Mithali Raj’s wicket was a blessing in Disguise. If she is not out india would’ve been 40 runs less than where they are now. Vastrakar added the much needed impetus #CWC22 Mithali Raj’s wicket was a blessing in Disguise. If she is not out india would’ve been 40 runs less than where they are now. Vastrakar added the much needed impetus #CWC22

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23



Thes3 two have scored 0/27 in last 5.



#CWC22 #TeamIndia India scored 18 runs and lost 4 wkts in 12 overs after Mithali came to crease.Thes3 two have scored 0/27 in last 5. India scored 18 runs and lost 4 wkts in 12 overs after Mithali came to crease.Thes3 two have scored 0/27 in last 5.#CWC22 #TeamIndia

