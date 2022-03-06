Twitter reacts as Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana's record-breaking stand guides India to 244/7 vs Pakistan

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana put up a record-breaking stand in India's opening clash at the Women's World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.
India got off to a poor start after Shafali Verma failed to score big once again. Smriti Mandhana held the innings together and was supported by a solid innings from Deepti Sharma (40 of 57 deliveries)
They put up 92 runs for the second wicket in 19 overs, as Mandhana reached yet another half-century. Pakistan bowlers Nashra Sandhu and Anan Amin then sent both batters packing in quick succession. The double blow was further harmed by a passive innings from Mithali Raj. She departed after a struggling innings of nine runs in 36 deliveries.
As more wickets tumbled, India found themselves struggling at 114/6 in the 34th over. Pooja and Rana, however, showed incredible mental strength and game awareness to lead the fight back for India.
They started off slow by nudging the ball around for singles and doubles. The duo picked up the pace as they started cutting, pulling and driving the Pakistani bowlers at the Bay Oval. Their sumptuous stroke play helped India register their first 100+ run stand for the seventh wicket.
In the process, Pooja and Rana also notched up their highest individual scores for India in ODI cricket. Their 122-run partnership in 96 deliveries helped India post a respectable total of 244/7 in 50 overs.
Pooja was dismissed after scoring a 59-ball 67. Rana stayed unbeaten on 53 (off 48 deliveries). Pakistan have never scored more than 200 against India in ODI history and will have to break their highest-scoring record against the Women in Blue to win the game.
