Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka fold Zimbabwe for just 70 runs in series decider

After a surprising defeat in the second ODI, the pressure was on Sri Lanka to stop Zimbabwe from winning consecutive ODI series. The Lankans put on a dominant show as they thrashed Zimbabwe by 184 runs in the series decider.

Zimbabwe's bowlers operated with discipline as they took wickets at regular intervals to keep Sri Lanka to a manageable score. Opener Pathum Nissanka and left-hander Charith Asalanka hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 254 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.

The Sri Lankan bowlers then ran rampant in the early overs of Zimbabwe's chase, reducing them to 31 for 5 in 11.1 overs and eventually 70 all out.

Jeffrey Vandersay was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets. Ramesh Mendis and Dushmantha Chameera chipped in with two wickets each. Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne also managed to take one wicket each. Only two Zimbabwe batsmen managed to reach double figures as they suffered a huge defeat.

Sri Lankan captain Dashun Shanaka praised his team for playing good cricket. He said:

"We played really good cricket throughout. The toss played a crucial part in the series, played a huge role, especially today. It was more on the slower side, we spoke about 270 being ideal. We were 20 runs short by we knew our spinners will come to play."

He added:

"I trained for this series and wanted to do well. I am pleased to get the hundred. Around eight players were not there for this series but we still won the series. I should thank the crowd for coming out in numbers and supporting us."

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Sri Lanka's win:

Angelo Mathews @Angelo69Mathews special effort by bowlers and great to see old Great allround effort by @OfficialSLC weldone guysspecial effort by bowlers and great to see old @Vandersay back Great allround effort by @OfficialSLC weldone guys 👏👏 special effort by bowlers and great to see old @Vandersay back 👏👏

Poornama🏏🇱🇰 @iam_poor9



#SLvZIM A proper Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe feeling. Just like 2000's. A proper Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe feeling. Just like 2000's.#SLvZIM

Akhila Seneviratne @AkhilaSene97

35 (2004 - Also the lowest total in ODI history)

38 (2001)

67 (2008)

80 (2009)



Today's score is very likely to come in between 38 and 67 Just randomly searched for the lowest scores by Zimbabwe and here are the lowest against Sri Lanka35 (2004 - Also the lowest total in ODI history)38 (2001)67 (2008)80 (2009)Today's score is very likely to come in between 38 and 67 #SLvsZIM Just randomly searched for the lowest scores by Zimbabwe and here are the lowest against Sri Lanka35 (2004 - Also the lowest total in ODI history)38 (2001)67 (2008)80 (2009)Today's score is very likely to come in between 38 and 67 #SLvsZIM https://t.co/gFTjqDmjoF

Mark Puttick @GryllidaeC



Or, Sri Lanka won by 69 more runs than Glenn McGrath scored in his 250 ODIs.



#SLvsZIM Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs, the 75th largest victory in terms of runs in men's ODIs.Or, Sri Lanka won by 69 more runs than Glenn McGrath scored in his 250 ODIs. Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 184 runs, the 75th largest victory in terms of runs in men's ODIs.Or, Sri Lanka won by 69 more runs than Glenn McGrath scored in his 250 ODIs.#SLvsZIM

Mamzi @GodwillMamhiyo I wish I was one of those people who can switch off the TV and walk away. Teach me someone #SLvsZim I wish I was one of those people who can switch off the TV and walk away. Teach me someone #SLvsZim https://t.co/K0bdwDjgiM

KJ@Official @crushkj both won the series too!! A day for S.. Sri Lanka and South Africa! #SLvZIM and #SAvIND both won the series too!! A day for S.. Sri Lanka and South Africa! #SLvZIM and #SAvIND 🎊 both won the series too!!

Pavith Perera 🔰 @Pavi_Utd



Charith & Pathum can offer many golden moments for . So instrumental in the series. Thriving well with more minutes under the belt.



Happy to see young guns taking responsibility.



#SLvZIM Sadly couldnt watch the game but glad @OfficialSLC emerged as winners.Charith & Pathum can offer many golden moments for. So instrumental in the series. Thriving well with more minutes under the belt.Happy to see young guns taking responsibility. Sadly couldnt watch the game but glad @OfficialSLC emerged as winners. Charith & Pathum can offer many golden moments for 🇱🇰. So instrumental in the series. Thriving well with more minutes under the belt. Happy to see young guns taking responsibility. #SLvZIM

Baynham Goredema 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 @bayhaus



Research says that cricket supporters make better dads than soccer supporters! #SLvZIM

Join this space There are positives that can be taken from the 70 all-out result in today's ODI against SL. For one fathers get to spend more time with their kids!Research says that cricket supporters make better dads than soccer supporters!Join this space twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR… There are positives that can be taken from the 70 all-out result in today's ODI against SL. For one fathers get to spend more time with their kids!Research says that cricket supporters make better dads than soccer supporters! 😜 #SLvZIM Join this space twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAxR… https://t.co/pIrR9ZCuap

Sameer Yoonus @samsperspective I have solid respect for bowlers like Chameera & Vandersay. Got picked for potential as youngsters, struggled to make a good impression, got discarded, went back and worked extremely hard and have now come back as immensely improved versions. Adapt & Improve. Never Settle #SLvZIM I have solid respect for bowlers like Chameera & Vandersay. Got picked for potential as youngsters, struggled to make a good impression, got discarded, went back and worked extremely hard and have now come back as immensely improved versions. Adapt & Improve. Never Settle #SLvZIM

Sri Lanka now have a tough assignment against Australia as they will take on the T20 champions in a five-match T20I series Down Under.

