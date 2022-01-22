Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka fold Zimbabwe for just 70 runs in series decider

After a surprising defeat in the second ODI, the pressure was on Sri Lanka to stop Zimbabwe from winning consecutive ODI series. The Lankans put on a dominant show as they thrashed Zimbabwe by 184 runs in the series decider.
Zimbabwe's bowlers operated with discipline as they took wickets at regular intervals to keep Sri Lanka to a manageable score. Opener Pathum Nissanka and left-hander Charith Asalanka hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 254 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.
The Sri Lankan bowlers then ran rampant in the early overs of Zimbabwe's chase, reducing them to 31 for 5 in 11.1 overs and eventually 70 all out.
Jeffrey Vandersay was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets. Ramesh Mendis and Dushmantha Chameera chipped in with two wickets each. Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne also managed to take one wicket each. Only two Zimbabwe batsmen managed to reach double figures as they suffered a huge defeat.
Sri Lankan captain Dashun Shanaka praised his team for playing good cricket. He said:
"We played really good cricket throughout. The toss played a crucial part in the series, played a huge role, especially today. It was more on the slower side, we spoke about 270 being ideal. We were 20 runs short by we knew our spinners will come to play."
He added:
"I trained for this series and wanted to do well. I am pleased to get the hundred. Around eight players were not there for this series but we still won the series. I should thank the crowd for coming out in numbers and supporting us."
Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Sri Lanka's win:
Sri Lanka now have a tough assignment against Australia as they will take on the T20 champions in a five-match T20I series Down Under.