Twitterati applauds Joe Root following his sensational hundred against India 

Joe Root brought up his 20th Test century in his 100th Test for England at the Chepauk in Chennai on Friday. The England skipper scored 14 boundaries in his unbeaten innings so far and gave absolutely no chance to the Indian bowlers to dominate him.

Joe Root previously had played 6 Tests in India and had a score over fifty in each one of them. Barring his century at Rajkot in 2016, the 30-year-old failed to convert any of the other scores into a big hundred.

Since then, Root had lost his place in the 'Big Four' of modern-day cricket, which consists of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. But the England captain has worked hard on his game and is now reaping rewards for his perseverance.

Twitterati hails Joe Root for his superb run of form in 2021

Twitterati hailed Joe Root for his brilliant knock in testing conditions and an unbelievable year with the bat. Even the Indian fans lauded his magnificent effort. Here is what they had to say:

English players with centuries in 3 consecutive Tests since 2010:-



2011: Alastair Cook

2012: Alastair Cook

2021: JOE ROOT#JoeRoot #INDvENG #Cricket — Dibyajyoti Das (@CricCrazyDebu) February 5, 2021

#JoeRoot has cemented his roots on the wicket now. Don't know how will India upROOT him now! #INDvsENG #INDvENG #testcricket



It seems #Pakistan will whitewash #SouthAfrica #PAKvsSA #Bangladesh can easily crush WI #BANvWI



Teams from subcontinent are doing all around! Good! — Chirantan Srivastava (@IChirantan) February 5, 2021

Joe root after his ton in his 100th test pic.twitter.com/GjElTinfTI — Md Mubasshir (@MdMubasshirAla) February 5, 2021

Joe Root is absolutely picturesque when he's in form. His shots are bloody gorgeous! #INDvsENG — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Most consecutive Tests in India with a 50+ score:

8: Javed Miandad (1980-87)

7: Alvin Kallicharran (1974-79)

7: VVS Laxman (2009-10)

7: Joe Root (2012-2021) — Nandkishor Kaushik (@NandkishorRAGA) February 5, 2021

The most number of Test centuries Joe Root has ever hit in a calendar year is three.



He did it in 2014, 2015 and now he's done it in 2021.



And we're only five days into February. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Lb7smFOcte — Nandkishor Kaushik (@NandkishorRAGA) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Joe Root will play another 15 tests this year! Expect records of most runs and centuries in a calendar year to be broken by him #INDvENG — Akshay Sahai (@AkshaySahai1) February 5, 2021

Joe Root came to India after a stunning show in Sri Lanka

Joe Root celebrates after reaching his double-hundred against Sri Lanka

In the recently-concluded two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, Joe Root scored 426 runs in 4 innings at a stupendous average of 106.50 and had a stunning double hundred to his name. His long vigil at the crease ensured that England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in their own backyard.

However, the challenge that was going to be posed by a potent Indian bowling attack was going to be of a whole new level altogether. Many had their doubts on whether Joe Root will be successful against the Indian spinners.

He walked out to bat on Friday when Team India had struck two blows in quick succession. With their tails up, the bowlers set attacking fields to Joe Root and constantly tested his defense.

After negotiating the early period post lunch on Day 1, Root began to unleash all the strokes in his repertoire and put the Indian spinners under pressure. Be it Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, or Washington Sundar, no one could disrupt his concentration.

Advertisement

Root also played the Indian pacers well. He has formed a mammoth partnership with Dominic Sibley, which is inching closer to the 200-run mark.

Team India will need to break this partnership soon since Root has been taking the game away from the hosts.