“Mere Prithvi ko bhi le jao!” - Twitterati engage in interesting debate amid reports of Sanju Samson getting an “offer” to play for Ireland

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has reportedly received an offer from Cricket Ireland to play for their country. While there has been no official confirmation over the same, numerous media reports have claimed that the Irish cricket board has offered the Indian cricketer a permanent place in their cricket team!
The report further claimed that the Kerala cricketer had politely declined the offer. If Samson had accepted the proposal, assuming the reports were true, he would have had to retire from all formats of Indian cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he captains the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
He might also have had to sacrifice a few years of his international career before being eligible to play for Ireland.
While the reports of Samson being invited to represent Ireland are very much unverified, the rumors gave his fans fodder for getting involved in an intense social media debate.
Some urged the Indian cricketer to seriously consider the offer, while others hailed him for rejecting the same. A few also trashed the news as fake. Here are some reactions from Twitter to reports of Samson being approached by Cricket Ireland:
Samson was part of the Indian team during their recently concluded tour of New Zealand. However, he played in only one ODI in Auckland in which he scored 36.
The 28-year-old was surprisingly not named in the Indian squad for the one-dayers in Bangladesh, which the Men in Blue lost 1-2. Although Rishabh Pant was released from the squad, KL Rahul kept wickets for the visitors.
Sanju Samson set to play first red-ball match in three years
The talented keeper-batter, who has divided opinion in Indian cricket, will be part of the Kerala team for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. This will be his first red-ball game since December 2019.
Samson has been named Kerala’s captain for the first two games of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Kerala will kick-off their campaign by taking on Jharkhand in Ranchi from December 13 to 16. They will then face Rajasthan in Jaipur from December 20 to 23.
Kerala squad for first two Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches: Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon Joseph (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P
