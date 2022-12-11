“Sab match dekhna chhod denge” - Twitterati express frustration as KL Rahul is named captain for 1st Test against Bangladesh 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named KL Rahul as India's captain for the first Test of the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh. As was being speculated, skipper Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first match due to his thumb injury. Rohit’s availability for the second Test is still uncertain.

Rahul led the Indian team in the third one-day match against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10. Although he was dismissed cheaply, the Men in Blue went on to win the dead rubber by 227 runs courtesy of brilliant knocks from Ishan Kishan (210) and Virat Kohli (113).

Rahul registered scores of 73, 14 and 8 in the three matches during the one-day series against Bangladesh that Team India ended up losing 1-2. Reacting to his appointment as India’s captain for the first Test against Bangladesh, a lot of cricket fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment.

Some felt that he doesn’t deserve to lead the team. However, a few did back him, pointing out that, being vice-captain, he is the natural choice to take over as leader in the event of Rohit’s unavailability.

Here are some reactions from social media to KL’s appointment as India’s captain for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Niket Bhagwath @NBhagwath @BCCI Why KL rahul everytime?????? He had enough of chances.. dude have to play well a lot @BCCI Why KL rahul everytime?????? He had enough of chances.. dude have to play well a lot

Minha @Minha2125 @NBhagwath @BCCI He actually has a decent run in tests...stop mixing formats @NBhagwath @BCCI He actually has a decent run in tests...stop mixing formats

Nandhu$35 @35_nandhu @lastbencher070 @BCCI He is VC captain man so he is cap now... firstly do well in your life @lastbencher070 @BCCI He is VC captain man so he is cap now... firstly do well in your life

Anindita Banerjee @AninditaB_AB @BCCI So KL is leading our team means VK will score another century @BCCI So KL is leading our team means VK will score another century 😁😁

Parsuram Sahoo 🇮🇳 @SahooParsu43

And I think now

Obviously he is fit as he was doing rally for his wife. So why he is not playing for team ? @imjadeja @BCCI @BCCI Why @klrahul is getting chance in team and that to be as captain after repeated failure ?And I think now #GujaratElections is over, so why jadeja is out of the team ?Obviously he is fit as he was doing rally for his wife. So why he is not playing for team ? @BCCI Why @klrahul is getting chance in team and that to be as captain after repeated failure ?And I think now #GujaratElections is over, so why jadeja is out of the team ?Obviously he is fit as he was doing rally for his wife. So why he is not playing for team ? @BCCI @imjadeja

Rahul had earlier led Team India during the second Test of the series in South Africa at the start of the year. India went down in the match in Johannesburg by seven wickets.

Subsequently, he was also named captain for the ODIs after Rohit was ruled out. The Men in Blue ended up being blanked 0-3 in the three-match series. He also led India during the one-dayers in Zimbabwe, which the visitors won 3-0.

Pujara named as Rahul’s deputy for 1st Test against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been named vice-captain for the first Test against Bangladesh. Among other changes, fast bowler Navdeep Saini and all-rounder Saurabh Kumar have been picked as replacements for Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

BCCI confirmed that both Shami and Jadeja have not fully recovered from their respective shoulder and knee injuries. In-form Saurashtra left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat has also been added to the Indian squad, while Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as Rohit’s replacement for the first Test.

Team India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

