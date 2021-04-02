"Still gives goosebumps" - Twitterati goes nostalgic over India's World Cup final win 10 years ago

April 2, 2011, is a red-letter day in Indian cricket history as the MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue ended a 28-year-old wait to bring the World Cup home. Two months of grueling cricket and years of hard work culminated in one 'magnificent' six by the Indian skipper.

India defeated Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the iconic Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. In the first innings, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh joined hands to pick 2 crucial wickets each to restrict the Lankans to 274-6 in their quota of 50 overs.

In reply, Lasith Malinga proved his mettle as a game-changer by removing Sachin Tendulkar, India's highest scorer in the tournament, and Virender Sehwag early on. Sri Lanka were sniffing victory, but the two Delhi boys, Gautam Gambhir and Kohli steadied the Indian ship.

The duo built a gritty 83-run stand to lay the foundation for India's chase. After Kohli's departure, MS Dhoni walked out ahead of Yuvraj Singh to take on Sri Lanka's legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan. He did it with some adroit and notched a 109-run stand with Gambhir.

The southpaw got out on 97 playing an uncharacteristic slog to record what is still regarded as one of the most important half centuries in Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni carried on along with Yuvraj Singh, clawing away at the massive target. Five runs were needed in the 49th over and the 2nd ball was dispatched over long-on by the skipper. Dhoni, calm as ever, watched it go all the way for a six along with a billion Indians to kick off one of the most celebrated nights in Indian history.

Ten years on, the euphoria remains. Fans vividly remember the iconic six, the ringing commentary by Ravi Shastri on air, the dirt on Gautam Gambhir's jersey, Yuvraj Singh's bear hug and many more memories.

It was an emotional night for many players on the pitch. One can hardly forget the moment of brotherhood between Kohli and co. to take a lap around the stadium with the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulder.

Yuvraj Singh, the man who seemed to have the Midas touch during the length of the tournament, could not hide his tears of joy after achieving a moment that will surely be etched in their memories for years to come.

The following are the best reactions from Twitter:

A decade later, still fresh in our minds 🙌✨



🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia created history by clinching their second ODI World Cup 🏆🏆



What's your favourite 2011 World Cup Final moment❓ pic.twitter.com/SgnDaAMZXB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2021

In 2012, the coach of the Sri Lankan team who played that WC final in 2011 was also with KKR, and he told us that the man who took the game away from them was Gautam Gambhir.

Never gets his due for one of the great World Cup knocks under pressure!

Gautam Gambhir, April 2nd, 2011 pic.twitter.com/0spCXe7iH1 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 2, 2021

“When I die, the last thing I want to see is the six that Dhoni hit in the 2011 World Cup final.”

- Sunil Gavaskar#Dhoni #DhoniOurIcon pic.twitter.com/hewiDSZIf9 — धोनी का कट्टर समर्थक (@Mahiifanboii) April 2, 2021

“Dhoni finishes off in style. India lift the World Cup after 28 years”



Today in 2011 Finally Dream Come True moment For @sachin_rt & Nation🇮🇳

0.18 Sachin - Yuvi Hug❤️



10 years now but the goosebumps still remain the same.#WorldCup2011 Winning Moment pic.twitter.com/09n2WtcIy9 — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 1, 2021

April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhicAPqDL2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2021

On this Day in 2011, @imVkohli played one of the most Underated innings.



A 22 yo walking in at 31 - 2 in a world cup final chasing 275 :pic.twitter.com/1brOIcVJIz — A (@_shortarmjab_) April 1, 2021

2 April, 2011 One of The Best Day In Indian Cricket History, India Won World Cup on This Day, These moments still give me goosebumps#WorldCup #Final #WC2011 #IndianCricketTeam #WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/gAlpobVxn9 — Paramdeep Singh (@Param_Sidhu77) April 2, 2021

April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades!



Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kCR7pTL6Bx — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

On this day in 2011



“Dhoniiiiii....finishes off in style….a magnificent strike into the crowd….India lift the world cup after 28 years….the party starts in the dressing room…and its the Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final.” 🇮🇳🥳 pic.twitter.com/pO6kdnHjwU — ѵíʍɑӀ (@itxVimal) April 1, 2021

#OnThisDay Gautam Gambhir scored 97 runs in the final game. That dirt on his jersey says it all, one of the biggest reason behind #WorldCup2011 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V5ccyp75c9 — D (@dhruviiin) April 1, 2021

How many of you had the privilege of watching the 2011 World Cup Final live in Wankhede ? 🥺❤️#TenYearsofWorldCupVictory 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/To9JBXoiIA — Anubhav Chatterjee (@anubhav__tweets) April 1, 2021

People fight over Dhoni and Gambhir for 2011 world cup final credit, but Zaheer Khan deserves equal credit for his terrific opening spell. Bowled three consecutive maiden overs and put the pressure on SL team. #2011WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rJVALBlfTQ — Cricket Guru (@cricket_guruu) April 2, 2021

Ravi Shastri has done a phenomenal job giving goosebumps with his commentary especially during World Cup 2011 Final.#CWC2011 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) April 1, 2021

#2011WorldCup #yuvrajsingh @YUVSTRONG12 he know that he have health issues even though he played the all the matches and he is the player of the tournament #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/0t2y1SqYSC — हेमपुष्प यादव. (@HRYadav25) April 2, 2021

On this day may be Srilanka lost in 2011 world cup final but Sanga won many hearts.. memories ❤️#Thalapathy65#SriLanka pic.twitter.com/MpC1fUO4S7 — வாத்தி ❗️ (@Itz_Rayapaa) April 2, 2021

#WorldCup2011,#YuvrajSingh,#Dhoni @virendersehwag @sachin_rt

In world cup 2011 final sachin and sehwag out early

Fans losing hope about winning the final.

Le Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/FYlI2FV2ix — Fan Club Cricket2021 (@FCricket2021) April 2, 2021

Sachin tendulkar leading runsocerer in WC 2011

53 quarter final

85 in semi final

Without dhoni world cup 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IuZ3nHb6QN — Suriya #sooraraipottru (@cricket53595623) April 2, 2021

Ravi Shastri on the night of world cup final 2011 ❤ pic.twitter.com/OwtDuVXl6c — . (@sanket7262) April 2, 2021