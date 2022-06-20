"Test cricket was boring, and then this man came" - Twitterati hail Virat Kohli as he completes 11 years in Test cricket

Team India batter Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day (June 20) back in 2011. His first Test match was against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, coming nearly three years after his ODI debut.

It wasn’t an impressive beginning for the Delhi batter as he was dismissed cheaply in both innings of his debut Test match. After managing only four in the first innings, he was out for 15 in the second essay. In both instances, he was caught behind off fast bowler Fidel Edwards' bowling.

It wasn’t long before Kohli found his groove in the traditional format of the game, though. He registered his first Test hundred against Australia in Adelaide in January 2012 and did not look back after that. The 33-year-old has, so far, amassed 8043 in 101 Tests at an average of 49.95, with 27 tons and 28 fifties.

Social media was flooded with wishes for the star cricketer as he completed 11 years in Test cricket. Here’s a look at some tweets congratulating the cricketer:

Kavya @Viratscharm



7: Virat Kohli

5: Brian Lara

4: Don Bradman

4:Graeme Smith



OTD in 2011, King Kohli, one of the best Test batter and captain made

his Test debut!

#11YearsofViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 Most 200s as Test Captain7: Virat Kohli5: Brian Lara4: Don Bradman4:Graeme SmithOTD in 2011, King Kohli, one of the best Test batter and captain madehis Test debut! Most 200s as Test Captain7: Virat Kohli5: Brian Lara4: Don Bradman4:Graeme SmithOTD in 2011, King Kohli, one of the best Test batter and captain madehis Test debut! #11YearsofViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/6uFG4Dxggl

RCBIANS OFFICIAL @RcbianOfficial



11 Magnificent Years of King Kohli in Whites! What a Player he's



What a player he's! Our King Our Man



#11YearsofViratKohli #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter #KingKohli "Each batsman is recognized with one shot & Cover Drive belongs to Virat Kohli" said Sachin Tendulkar11 Magnificent Years of King Kohli in Whites! What a Player he'sWhat a player he's! Our King Our Man "Each batsman is recognized with one shot & Cover Drive belongs to Virat Kohli" said Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳 11 Magnificent Years of King Kohli in Whites! What a Player he's 👑What a player he's! Our King Our Man 🇮🇳👊#11YearsofViratKohli #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter #KingKohli https://t.co/CEmYyhq8BW

𝐒𝐀𝐊𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐌 @albaatrross #11YearsofViratKohli This guard of honour have seperate fanbase 🥺 This guard of honour have seperate fanbase 🥺❤️💎#11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/24Uxes8hlH

Fab4forever @Fab4forever27

#11YearsofViratKohli This day 11 years ago a King made debut in the purest form of cricket and then went on to become one of the best Test batter of this generation and most successful Test Skipper of India This day 11 years ago a King made debut in the purest form of cricket and then went on to become one of the best Test batter of this generation and most successful Test Skipper of India 💙#11YearsofViratKohli 👑 https://t.co/pTvRJlAGjH

100MB @100MasterBlastr years in Test cricket today. Here are some of the landmarks from his glorious career.



#11yearsofViratKohli @imVkohli completesyears in Test cricket today. Here are some of the landmarks from his glorious career. .@imVkohli completes 1⃣1⃣ years in Test cricket today. Here are some of the landmarks from his glorious career.#11yearsofViratKohli https://t.co/Zhn7xVCgsU

Ayush Tiwari4️⃣5️⃣ @Ayush_Tiwarii45



#11YearsofViratKohli On This Day In 2011, Virat Kohli Made His Debut In Test Cricket. Wow Yaaar Whataaa Great Journey, 11 Years Of Test Cricket For Virat Kohli And One Of The Finest Player. Congratulations King Kohli . @imVkohli . And All The Best For Upcoming Matches. On This Day In 2011, Virat Kohli Made His Debut In Test Cricket. Wow Yaaar Whataaa Great Journey, 11 Years Of Test Cricket For Virat Kohli And One Of The Finest Player. Congratulations King Kohli . @imVkohli . And All The Best For Upcoming Matches. #11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/tEsAaYLxMb

imveeresh @__veeresh___

Most runs 8043*

Most 200

Most 100

Most 100 as captain

Most runs as a captain

#11YearsofViratKohli #starsports On this day virat kohli made is Debut in test cricket 🏏 since then the records areMost runs 8043*Most 200Most 100Most 100 as captainMost runs as a captain On this day virat kohli made is Debut in test cricket 🏏 since then the records areMost runs 8043*Most 200Most 100 ✈Most 100 as captainMost runs as a captain #11YearsofViratKohli #starsports https://t.co/3HCgApUYf2

Virat Kohli shares nostalgic post on social media

On the anniversary of his Test debut, the man himself took to social media and shared a nostalgic video, which featured snapshots of his achievements in Test cricket over the years.

The former India captain shared the post with the caption:

“Time flies 🇮🇳 #20June #TestDebut”

Apart from his achievements as a batter, the cricketer also led India in 68 Tests, out of which India won 40, making him the country’s most successful captain in the format. Under him, India ended up as runners-up in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), going down to New Zealand in the final.

The 33-year-old gave up the Test captaincy of the Indian team after the series loss in South Africa earlier this year. He has seven double hundreds to his name in Test cricket, one more than Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far