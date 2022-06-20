"Test cricket was boring, and then this man came" - Twitterati hail Virat Kohli as he completes 11 years in Test cricket

Team India batter Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day (June 20) back in 2011. His first Test match was against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, coming nearly three years after his ODI debut.
It wasn’t an impressive beginning for the Delhi batter as he was dismissed cheaply in both innings of his debut Test match. After managing only four in the first innings, he was out for 15 in the second essay. In both instances, he was caught behind off fast bowler Fidel Edwards' bowling.
It wasn’t long before Kohli found his groove in the traditional format of the game, though. He registered his first Test hundred against Australia in Adelaide in January 2012 and did not look back after that. The 33-year-old has, so far, amassed 8043 in 101 Tests at an average of 49.95, with 27 tons and 28 fifties.
Social media was flooded with wishes for the star cricketer as he completed 11 years in Test cricket. Here’s a look at some tweets congratulating the cricketer:
Virat Kohli shares nostalgic post on social media
On the anniversary of his Test debut, the man himself took to social media and shared a nostalgic video, which featured snapshots of his achievements in Test cricket over the years.
The former India captain shared the post with the caption:
“Time flies 🇮🇳 #20June #TestDebut”
Apart from his achievements as a batter, the cricketer also led India in 68 Tests, out of which India won 40, making him the country’s most successful captain in the format. Under him, India ended up as runners-up in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), going down to New Zealand in the final.
The 33-year-old gave up the Test captaincy of the Indian team after the series loss in South Africa earlier this year. He has seven double hundreds to his name in Test cricket, one more than Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.