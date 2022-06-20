Create
Notifications

"Test cricket was boring, and then this man came" - Twitterati hail Virat Kohli as he completes 11 years in Test cricket

Virat Kohli has completed 11 years in Test cricket.
Virat Kohli has completed 11 years in Test cricket.
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Renin Wilben Albert
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 20, 2022 06:15 PM IST

Team India batter Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day (June 20) back in 2011. His first Test match was against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, coming nearly three years after his ODI debut.

It wasn’t an impressive beginning for the Delhi batter as he was dismissed cheaply in both innings of his debut Test match. After managing only four in the first innings, he was out for 15 in the second essay. In both instances, he was caught behind off fast bowler Fidel Edwards' bowling.

It wasn’t long before Kohli found his groove in the traditional format of the game, though. He registered his first Test hundred against Australia in Adelaide in January 2012 and did not look back after that. The 33-year-old has, so far, amassed 8043 in 101 Tests at an average of 49.95, with 27 tons and 28 fifties.

Social media was flooded with wishes for the star cricketer as he completed 11 years in Test cricket. Here’s a look at some tweets congratulating the cricketer:

1️⃣1️⃣ years of the King's reign and many more to come... 🔥Which moment from @imVkohli's glorious Test career so far has been your favourite? 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/pRNplL9lZC
Most 200s as Test Captain7: Virat Kohli5: Brian Lara4: Don Bradman4:Graeme SmithOTD in 2011, King Kohli, one of the best Test batter and captain madehis Test debut! #11YearsofViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/6uFG4Dxggl
People throw the stones ,you turn them into milestones 👑♥️#11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/X8PABZIPvM
From Here To Here#11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/p1vovYyYzh
Test Cricket was boring, and then this man came!!!🥵🐐@imVkohli | #ViratKohli𓃵 #11YearsofViratKohli ❤️ https://t.co/kcWBvAbrQb
"Each batsman is recognized with one shot & Cover Drive belongs to Virat Kohli" said Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳 11 Magnificent Years of King Kohli in Whites! What a Player he's 👑What a player he's! Our King Our Man 🇮🇳👊#11YearsofViratKohli #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter #KingKohli https://t.co/CEmYyhq8BW
This guard of honour have seperate fanbase 🥺❤️💎#11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/24Uxes8hlH
This day 11 years ago a King made debut in the purest form of cricket and then went on to become one of the best Test batter of this generation and most successful Test Skipper of India 💙#11YearsofViratKohli 👑 https://t.co/pTvRJlAGjH
.@imVkohli completes 1⃣1⃣ years in Test cricket today. Here are some of the landmarks from his glorious career.#11yearsofViratKohli https://t.co/Zhn7xVCgsU
#11YearsofViratKohli ♥️ How it started : How it's Going : https://t.co/Gu4je1J8zU
On This Day In 2011, Virat Kohli Made His Debut In Test Cricket. Wow Yaaar Whataaa Great Journey, 11 Years Of Test Cricket For Virat Kohli And One Of The Finest Player. Congratulations King Kohli . @imVkohli . And All The Best For Upcoming Matches. #11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/tEsAaYLxMb
11 Years Of Virat Kohli In Test Cricket ♥️ @imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #11YearsofViratKohli https://t.co/B1w6dpj0fZ
Virat Kohli made his test debut on this day in 2011 & went on to become India’s most successful test captain EVER 🇮🇳❤ #11YearsofViratKohli @imVkohli || #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/grMSHY8p3q
#11YearsofViratKohli in Test Cricket.Thankyou Virat Kohli for making me fall in love with this Format ❤️.You made us beleive that we can win not only overseas matches but we can win overseas series also ❤️🥰🙏. https://t.co/k92I01ikfx
On this day virat kohli made is Debut in test cricket 🏏 since then the records areMost runs 8043*Most 200Most 100 ✈Most 100 as captainMost runs as a captain #11YearsofViratKohli #starsports https://t.co/3HCgApUYf2

Virat Kohli shares nostalgic post on social media

On the anniversary of his Test debut, the man himself took to social media and shared a nostalgic video, which featured snapshots of his achievements in Test cricket over the years.

The former India captain shared the post with the caption:

“Time flies 🇮🇳 #20June #TestDebut”
Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from his achievements as a batter, the cricketer also led India in 68 Tests, out of which India won 40, making him the country’s most successful captain in the format. Under him, India ended up as runners-up in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), going down to New Zealand in the final.

The 33-year-old gave up the Test captaincy of the Indian team after the series loss in South Africa earlier this year. He has seven double hundreds to his name in Test cricket, one more than Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Edited by Sai Krishna
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...