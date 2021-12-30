"Let us know if there are any other fortresses to be breached!" - Twitterati hails India's historic win over South Africa in Centurion

Another day, another fortress breached. Virat Kohli's India created history at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday by trouncing South Africa by 113 runs. The Indians became the first Asian team to win a Test at the venue. India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and are a step closer to winning their "final frontier".
Lungi Ngidi was the last man to fall in the second over of the post-Lunch session, as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him and Kagiso Rabada on consecutive deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami once again took three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a spell of 2-47.
Twitter immediately exploded with celebrations and applause for the massive achievement. Memes commemorated the Test win and interesting stats hailed India's brilliant 2021.
The following are the best of the reactions:
How pacers set up India's win
Like at the end of Day 4, the pitch wasn't responsive to the old ball, with none of India's pacers getting any movement. So, naturally, it was Bumrah who drew the first blood. The right-arm pacer dismissed the Proteas skipper and their top-scorer of the match, Dean Elgar, in the 51st over, trapping him plumb in front for lbw.
Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock replaced Elgar at the crease and immediately took on Bumrah with flashy shots and a couple of boundaries. But the bowler from the other end, Siraj, smartly cramped De Kock for room with a short-ball outside off-stump, forcing an inside edge onto the stumps.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Shami got Wian Mulder with a beauty just before Lunch and then Marco Jansen in the first over of the second session. India contemplated bringing in Siraj for a spell, but eventually gave the ball to Ashwin, who cleaned up the tail to cap off a historic and memorable win for India.