"Let us know if there are any other fortresses to be breached!" - Twitterati hails India's historic win over South Africa in Centurion

A meme-filled celebration of India&#039;s triumph!
A meme-filled celebration of India's triumph!
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 30, 2021 05:07 PM IST
News

Another day, another fortress breached. Virat Kohli's India created history at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday by trouncing South Africa by 113 runs. The Indians became the first Asian team to win a Test at the venue. India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and are a step closer to winning their "final frontier".

Lungi Ngidi was the last man to fall in the second over of the post-Lunch session, as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him and Kagiso Rabada on consecutive deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami once again took three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a spell of 2-47.

Twitter immediately exploded with celebrations and applause for the massive achievement. Memes commemorated the Test win and interesting stats hailed India's brilliant 2021.

The following are the best of the reactions:

#TeamIndia WIN at Centurion 👏👏🇮🇳#SAvIND https://t.co/35KCyFM4za
In 2021, India has now beaten four top Test sides- Australia- England- New Zealand- South Africa#INDvsSA#IndvSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND
#SAvIND post-match conference today: https://t.co/wgoFB0KpR3
Yes, India have won quite a few Tests in South Africa in the last 20 years & yes this might not have been the strongest South African team as many have said, but if you grew up in the 1990s, any Test win in South Africa for India still feels quite surreal #SAvIND
🇮🇳 1 - 0 🇿🇦Historic win for India at Centurion. WHAT. A. TEAM 💙#SAvIND
Shami doesn’t bowl magic balls…but he bowls enough balls in the corridor that induces mistakes. Straightest lines amongst all the fast bowlers in this Test. Toughest to negotiate…ball after ball. Over after over. #SAvInd
Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. 👏👏 #SAvInd
Entire second day washed out. 5th day just one session play. And yet India wins comprehensively! Congratulations 👏. #INDvSA #CricketTwitter
2008 WACA2021 Gabba2021 CenturionIndia breaching fortress - the only instance of an Asian side winning in these venues.Next stop: Cape Town#SAvsIND
India breached two fortress in Test cricket in 2021: Gabba in Australia and Centurion in South Africa - best Test team in the world. https://t.co/QPU9vsZOPV
Supersport park is SA's fortress. They hardly ever lose there. Team India: 😆 #SAvIND https://t.co/uHGvwUD0U3
Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away
India register their first Test victory in Centurion 🎉They defeat South Africa by 113 runs and go 1-0 up in the series.#WTC23 | #SAvIND | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 https://t.co/FXMMb7UVe4
Fortress Centurion breached 💯. Great way to finish off an amazing year for india In test cricket.👏https://t.co/FAkZqVMw8Z
What a superb win this is! @ashwinravi99 finishes things in style! 1-0 India. Gabba breached. Centurion Breached. Best ever year for India in Test cricket! Perhaps yes.
Tired of watching India dominating Test cricket man. These boring world class bowlers with so much fire in their bowling. I am so done.
Fortress Gabba and Centurion have been conquered in 2021. Hopefully, Fortress Edgbaston is breached in July 2022 as well!#INDvsSA
Virat Kohli becomes the First Indian Captain in History to win Two Boxing Day Test Matches 😎🔥@imVkohli#INDvsSA https://t.co/ryUA2tK5ly
Sides chasing 4th innings targets of 250+ vs India since 2000:Wins - 0Losses - 36Draws - 14 #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND
Let us know if any other fortress needs to be breached.#INDvsSA https://t.co/OqoZbrjxXx
Incredible India ❤️This might be one of the weakest SA teams in history but this is also one of the greatest Indian teams ever. What a brilliant performance in South Africa of all places.Batting, fielding, strategy & FAST bowling. Sheer brilliance. Historic stuff!#INDvsSA
Most Test Wins in SENA by Asian Captains7 - Virat Kohli*4 - Wasim Akram4 - Javed Miandad#INDvsSA
#INDvsSACenturion - No Asian team has won here#TeamIndia - https://t.co/nUKbfu34Jt
Congratulations India..!! ❤👈🇮🇳Centurian done..Onto the next 🙌#INDvsSA #SAvIND #TeamIndia https://t.co/svFRYjr6Su
India wins #INDvsSA match,Indian fans right now - https://t.co/aMtoM2bmJ7

How pacers set up India's win

Like at the end of Day 4, the pitch wasn't responsive to the old ball, with none of India's pacers getting any movement. So, naturally, it was Bumrah who drew the first blood. The right-arm pacer dismissed the Proteas skipper and their top-scorer of the match, Dean Elgar, in the 51st over, trapping him plumb in front for lbw.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock replaced Elgar at the crease and immediately took on Bumrah with flashy shots and a couple of boundaries. But the bowler from the other end, Siraj, smartly cramped De Kock for room with a short-ball outside off-stump, forcing an inside edge onto the stumps.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Shami got Wian Mulder with a beauty just before Lunch and then Marco Jansen in the first over of the second session. India contemplated bringing in Siraj for a spell, but eventually gave the ball to Ashwin, who cleaned up the tail to cap off a historic and memorable win for India.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
हिन्दी