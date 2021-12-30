"Let us know if there are any other fortresses to be breached!" - Twitterati hails India's historic win over South Africa in Centurion

Another day, another fortress breached. Virat Kohli's India created history at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday by trouncing South Africa by 113 runs. The Indians became the first Asian team to win a Test at the venue. India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series and are a step closer to winning their "final frontier".

Lungi Ngidi was the last man to fall in the second over of the post-Lunch session, as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him and Kagiso Rabada on consecutive deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami once again took three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a spell of 2-47.

Twitter immediately exploded with celebrations and applause for the massive achievement. Memes commemorated the Test win and interesting stats hailed India's brilliant 2021.

The following are the best of the reactions:

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Yes, India have won quite a few Tests in South Africa in the last 20 years & yes this might not have been the strongest South African team as many have said, but if you grew up in the 1990s, any Test win in South Africa for India still feels quite surreal #SAvIND Yes, India have won quite a few Tests in South Africa in the last 20 years & yes this might not have been the strongest South African team as many have said, but if you grew up in the 1990s, any Test win in South Africa for India still feels quite surreal #SAvIND

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Historic win for India at Centurion. WHAT. A. TEAM 💙



#SAvIND 🇮🇳 1 - 0 🇿🇦Historic win for India at Centurion. WHAT. A. TEAM 💙 🇮🇳 1 - 0 🇿🇦Historic win for India at Centurion. WHAT. A. TEAM 💙#SAvIND

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Shami doesn’t bowl magic balls…but he bowls enough balls in the corridor that induces mistakes. Straightest lines amongst all the fast bowlers in this Test. Toughest to negotiate…ball after ball. Over after over. #SAvInd Shami doesn’t bowl magic balls…but he bowls enough balls in the corridor that induces mistakes. Straightest lines amongst all the fast bowlers in this Test. Toughest to negotiate…ball after ball. Over after over. #SAvInd

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. 👏👏 #SAvInd Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. 👏👏 #SAvInd

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks

2021 Gabba

2021 Centurion

India breaching fortress - the only instance of an Asian side winning in these venues.



Next stop: Cape Town



#SAvsIND 2008 WACA2021 Gabba2021 CenturionIndia breaching fortress - the only instance of an Asian side winning in these venues.Next stop: Cape Town 2008 WACA2021 Gabba2021 CenturionIndia breaching fortress - the only instance of an Asian side winning in these venues.Next stop: Cape Town#SAvsIND

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India breached two fortress in Test cricket in 2021: Gabba in Australia and Centurion in South Africa - best Test team in the world. India breached two fortress in Test cricket in 2021: Gabba in Australia and Centurion in South Africa - best Test team in the world. https://t.co/QPU9vsZOPV

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away

ICC @ICC



They defeat South Africa by 113 runs and go 1-0 up in the series.



#WTC23 | #SAvIND | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 India register their first Test victory in Centurion 🎉They defeat South Africa by 113 runs and go 1-0 up in the series. India register their first Test victory in Centurion 🎉They defeat South Africa by 113 runs and go 1-0 up in the series.#WTC23 | #SAvIND | bit.ly/SAvIND-T1 https://t.co/FXMMb7UVe4

Ryan @ryandesa_07 Fortress Centurion breached 💯. Great way to finish off an amazing year for india In test cricket.👏

Fortress Centurion breached 💯. Great way to finish off an amazing year for india In test cricket.👏https://t.co/FAkZqVMw8Z

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar What a superb win this is! @ashwinravi99 finishes things in style! 1-0 India. Gabba breached. Centurion Breached. Best ever year for India in Test cricket! Perhaps yes. What a superb win this is! @ashwinravi99 finishes things in style! 1-0 India. Gabba breached. Centurion Breached. Best ever year for India in Test cricket! Perhaps yes.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Tired of watching India dominating Test cricket man. These boring world class bowlers with so much fire in their bowling. I am so done. Tired of watching India dominating Test cricket man. These boring world class bowlers with so much fire in their bowling. I am so done.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Hopefully, Fortress Edgbaston is breached in July 2022 as well!



#INDvsSA Fortress Gabba and Centurion have been conquered in 2021.Hopefully, Fortress Edgbaston is breached in July 2022 as well! Fortress Gabba and Centurion have been conquered in 2021. Hopefully, Fortress Edgbaston is breached in July 2022 as well!#INDvsSA

Virat Kohli Trends™ @TrendVirat



@imVkohli • #INDvsSA Virat Kohli becomes the First Indian Captain in History to win Two Boxing Day Test Matches 😎🔥 Virat Kohli becomes the First Indian Captain in History to win Two Boxing Day Test Matches 😎🔥@imVkohli • #INDvsSA https://t.co/ryUA2tK5ly

Rajneesh Gupta @rgcricket



Wins - 0

Losses - 36

Draws - 14



#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND Sides chasing 4th innings targets of 250+ vs India since 2000:Wins - 0Losses - 36Draws - 14 Sides chasing 4th innings targets of 250+ vs India since 2000:Wins - 0Losses - 36Draws - 14 #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND

yaarivanu_unknownu @memesmaadonu

#INDvsSA Let us know if any other fortress needs to be breached. Let us know if any other fortress needs to be breached.#INDvsSA https://t.co/OqoZbrjxXx

Siddharth @Actor_Siddharth



This might be one of the weakest SA teams in history but this is also one of the greatest Indian teams ever. What a brilliant performance in South Africa of all places.



Batting, fielding, strategy & FAST bowling. Sheer brilliance. Historic stuff!



#INDvsSA Incredible India ❤️This might be one of the weakest SA teams in history but this is also one of the greatest Indian teams ever. What a brilliant performance in South Africa of all places.Batting, fielding, strategy & FAST bowling. Sheer brilliance. Historic stuff! Incredible India ❤️This might be one of the weakest SA teams in history but this is also one of the greatest Indian teams ever. What a brilliant performance in South Africa of all places.Batting, fielding, strategy & FAST bowling. Sheer brilliance. Historic stuff!#INDvsSA

CricBeat @Cric_beat



7 - Virat Kohli*

4 - Wasim Akram

4 - Javed Miandad



#INDvsSA Most Test Wins in SENA by Asian Captains7 - Virat Kohli*4 - Wasim Akram4 - Javed Miandad Most Test Wins in SENA by Asian Captains7 - Virat Kohli*4 - Wasim Akram4 - Javed Miandad#INDvsSA

Abhishek @Ingenuity402 #INDvsSA



Centurion - No Asian team has won here

#TeamIndia - Centurion - No Asian team has won here #INDvsSACenturion - No Asian team has won here#TeamIndia - https://t.co/nUKbfu34Jt

How pacers set up India's win

Like at the end of Day 4, the pitch wasn't responsive to the old ball, with none of India's pacers getting any movement. So, naturally, it was Bumrah who drew the first blood. The right-arm pacer dismissed the Proteas skipper and their top-scorer of the match, Dean Elgar, in the 51st over, trapping him plumb in front for lbw.

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock replaced Elgar at the crease and immediately took on Bumrah with flashy shots and a couple of boundaries. But the bowler from the other end, Siraj, smartly cramped De Kock for room with a short-ball outside off-stump, forcing an inside edge onto the stumps.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shami got Wian Mulder with a beauty just before Lunch and then Marco Jansen in the first over of the second session. India contemplated bringing in Siraj for a spell, but eventually gave the ball to Ashwin, who cleaned up the tail to cap off a historic and memorable win for India.

Edited by Samya Majumdar