Twitterati reacts after COVID-19 hits Indian camp in England

The COVID-19 virus has managed to find its way into the Indian camp in England. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed in a letter that star wicket-keeper batsmen Rishabh Pant and training assistant Dayanand Garani had tested positive for the virus.

🚨 NEWS: #TeamIndia off to Durham; Two members test positive



Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8th July, nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive.



Details 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

Subsequently, three support staff members who came in contact with Dayanand Gurani were asked to remain in quarantine. The rest of the Indian contingent will travel to Durham without these members.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on July 8, Rishabh Pant has nearly completed the mandatory self-quarantine period. The 23-year old's health is currently being monitored closely by the BCCI medical team. Following two negative results in the RT-PCR test, Pant will be allowed to join the rest of the Indian squad in Durham.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter. Some of them wished a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant while some bashed him for not being careful like the rest of the Indian cricketers in England.

Few also speculated that KL Rahul might don the wicket-keeper gloves if both Wriddhiman Saha and Pant fail to reach Durham before the commencement of the practice match. Here are some of the reactions:

Dinesh Karthik leaving the Sky Sports commentary box 30 minutes before the first Test to replace Rishabh Pant#ENGvIND #INDvsEng pic.twitter.com/XmJYrWo8pr — NapsterVB (@VbNapster) July 15, 2021

"Shah, in his letter, told the players to "avoid" crowded places as the Covishield vaccine only provides protection and not full immunity against the virus.



Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and the Euro Championships" #INDvsEng pic.twitter.com/rRnYpOqHFj — the bone setter (@DoctorChatpata) July 15, 2021

& somewhere I felt that this is KARMA because you send #KsBharat back😥. Your board gave you break time but it doesn't mean you go here&there in crowd.Yes they r too much in isolation but you have to care yourself and be aware. You r representing ur country. @BCCI #INDvsEng #BCCI — MR ICE (@bkc_2001) July 15, 2021

KL Rahul all set to keep wickets for India in the warm up game starting from 20th July #INDvSL #SLvIND #INDvsEng — Aqib khan (@Khan_sahiib) July 15, 2021

Covid is killing sports, every sports are getting affected by covid 😔#INDvsEng #sports #COVID19 — Anuj (@anuj_antony) July 15, 2021

Ye cricket khelne nahi... apni lanka lagwane gae hai jhakkatrao ke bacche #INDvsEng — Bhavesh (@Bhavesh25192538) July 15, 2021

Why are Indian players and management getting affected by Covid on England tour? There has to be discipline when new variants of the virus are still developing. #RishabhPant #Covid19UK #INDvsEng #ViratKohli — Dhaval Mehta (@DhavalM55633566) July 15, 2021

Rest of the Indian team taking precautions to stay safe from covid



meanwhile #RishabhPant in the UK#INDvsEng pic.twitter.com/iTDyp0FG5z — MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 15, 2021

Team India will play a practice match against a County XI from July 20

The BCCI confirmed that along with their families, the Indian cricketers have set off to Durham today. They will soon begin preparations for the upcoming 5-match Test series against Joe Root's side.

The ECB has also announced a 14-man county XI team that will face India in a 3-day practice game. The match will begin on July 20 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham.

County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

A County Select XI, captained by Will Rhodes, will play India at Emirates Riverside next week.



See who's in the squad ⬇️ — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 15, 2021

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar