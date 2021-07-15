Twitterati reacts after COVID-19 hits Indian camp in England

The COVID-19 virus has managed to find its way into the Indian camp in England. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed in a letter that star wicket-keeper batsmen Rishabh Pant and training assistant Dayanand Garani had tested positive for the virus.
Subsequently, three support staff members who came in contact with Dayanand Gurani were asked to remain in quarantine. The rest of the Indian contingent will travel to Durham without these members.
After testing positive for COVID-19 on July 8, Rishabh Pant has nearly completed the mandatory self-quarantine period. The 23-year old's health is currently being monitored closely by the BCCI medical team. Following two negative results in the RT-PCR test, Pant will be allowed to join the rest of the Indian squad in Durham.
Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter. Some of them wished a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant while some bashed him for not being careful like the rest of the Indian cricketers in England.
Few also speculated that KL Rahul might don the wicket-keeper gloves if both Wriddhiman Saha and Pant fail to reach Durham before the commencement of the practice match. Here are some of the reactions:
Team India will play a practice match against a County XI from July 20
The BCCI confirmed that along with their families, the Indian cricketers have set off to Durham today. They will soon begin preparations for the upcoming 5-match Test series against Joe Root's side.
The ECB has also announced a 14-man county XI team that will face India in a 3-day practice game. The match will begin on July 20 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham.
County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).
