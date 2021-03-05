Twitterati reacts after India dominates Day-1 of the 4th Test

It was an excellent toss for England to win in the fourth Test against India. There wasn't as much turn in the track as there was in the third Test. Moreover, having strengthened their batting with an additional batsman, the stage was set for them to put up a big first innings total.

However, they didn't make the best use of this opportunity and let their guard down right on the first day of this game. English openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley had a troubled stay out in the middle and could only muster 9 and 2 runs respectively.

Joe Root, who looked alright during his stay in the middle, fell to misjudgement and poor shot selection.

Post the fall of the first three wickets, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes put together a promising little partnership. However, the former got out in a similar fashion to Root after scoring 28 runs.

For England, Ben Stokes looked to be the best batsman this innings as he registered a well-crafted 55. However, he couldn't continue on for long enough to make a big impact on this game.

Ollie Pope and Daniel Lawrence made some important contributions down the order which helped England get closer to 200. Contributions from lower-order batsmen helped them go past that mark before they were bowled out for 205 runs.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin accounted for three. Mohammed Siraj picked up a couple of scalps as well.

India look to be in the driver's seat

Team India lost the wicket of Shubman Gill right in the first over as James Anderson trapped him LBW. Since then, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured that they didn't take too many chances and played cautious cricket.

The duo ended the day unbeaten as India finished with a score of 24/1.

The team still trails England's score by 181 runs and will look forward to narrowing down that margin on the second day of play.

There were several interesting reactions on Twitter at the end of the day's play. England fans seemed to be quite disappointed with the batting effort while the Indian fans rejoiced in their spinners' efforts.

Here are some interesting reactions on Twitter:

Gill needs to get busier at the crease. Everything just looks way to slow! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 4, 2021

It’s all in the mind. The Art of playing Spin. What’s the pitch done now? One opener played down the wrong line and the other perished playing a lofted shot, all inside the first 40 minutes of this Test. #INDvsENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 4, 2021

The Indian spinners are bloody good! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 4, 2021

205 is more than England have managed in recent times but this is below par on the surface as it is playing now — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2021

Keeping rivalry on the field aside, Mohamed Siraj should seek out Jimmy Anderson, pick his brains on using old ball and new, to become an even better bowler — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 4, 2021

The way Indian bowlers are bowling in Indian conditions it's going to be tough even for World 11 if they play against them. Advantage India for sure at end of day 1!! #INDvEND #INDvsENG #BCCI #MoteraStadium #4thTest #India #England — sahil keskar (@sahilstweet14) March 4, 2021

Why did Gill take the first ball today? First time it had happened since Gill and Rohit started opening. Given the form Rohit is in and as a senior player, he should have shown a courage to take the strike and help out Gill. Its a team sport @ImRo45#INDvsENG #ENGvIND#INDvEND — Amit Shewale (@shewaleamit22) March 4, 2021

Local boy axar Patel doing the job again but showing once again how bad England are against spinners not even spinners just straight deliveries 😂😂 #INDvEND #Axar #ViratKohli — Jay Raja (@JayRaja19656398) March 4, 2021

What an opening spell from Jimmy.

5 overs

5 maidens

0 runs

1 wicket



Woh 😮#INDvEND — Poornama Edirisooriya🇱🇰 (@iam_poor9) March 4, 2021