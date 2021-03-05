Twitterati reacts after India dominates Day-1 of the 4th Test

It was an excellent toss for England to win in the fourth Test against India. There wasn't as much turn in the track as there was in the third Test. Moreover, having strengthened their batting with an additional batsman, the stage was set for them to put up a big first innings total.
However, they didn't make the best use of this opportunity and let their guard down right on the first day of this game. English openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley had a troubled stay out in the middle and could only muster 9 and 2 runs respectively.
Joe Root, who looked alright during his stay in the middle, fell to misjudgement and poor shot selection.
Post the fall of the first three wickets, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes put together a promising little partnership. However, the former got out in a similar fashion to Root after scoring 28 runs.
For England, Ben Stokes looked to be the best batsman this innings as he registered a well-crafted 55. However, he couldn't continue on for long enough to make a big impact on this game.
Ollie Pope and Daniel Lawrence made some important contributions down the order which helped England get closer to 200. Contributions from lower-order batsmen helped them go past that mark before they were bowled out for 205 runs.
Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin accounted for three. Mohammed Siraj picked up a couple of scalps as well.
India look to be in the driver's seat
Team India lost the wicket of Shubman Gill right in the first over as James Anderson trapped him LBW. Since then, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured that they didn't take too many chances and played cautious cricket.
The duo ended the day unbeaten as India finished with a score of 24/1.
The team still trails England's score by 181 runs and will look forward to narrowing down that margin on the second day of play.
There were several interesting reactions on Twitter at the end of the day's play. England fans seemed to be quite disappointed with the batting effort while the Indian fans rejoiced in their spinners' efforts.