"Don't tell me BCCI doesn't have a hand in this" - Twitterati in shock as Virat Kohli steps down from Test captaincy

In a bombshell announcement, Virat Kohli relinquished India's Test captaincy on Saturday.

Unlike his stepping down from the T20I captaincy, the 33-year-old didn't give a reason. He poignantly remarked that "everything has to come at a halt" at some stage, adding that "it's now" for him as the Test captain.

The major announcement came about 24 hours after India's seven-wicket defeat and the 2-1 series loss to South Africa under his leadership. It was the only place that India failed to win a series since he took over the team seven years ago.

Still, with 40 wins from 68 Tests and a revolution that'll be talked about for years, Kohli will be always remembered as one of the best, if not the best, Indian Test captains.

The left-field call sent fans on Twitter into shock, with many confusing his statement with just a nostalgic post remembering his journey. Some expressed their sorrow, others hoped to see his best form with the bat, and most celebrated his legacy. The following are the best of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra @imVkohli This is literally the most shocking decision. You're the best ever Test skipper, Virat. @imVkohli This is literally the most shocking decision. You're the best ever Test skipper, Virat.

Please don't step down like this, this hurts. So much journey was still left to cover @imVkohli WTF!!!! Nooooo, please nooooo!!!You have been the best Test Captain Asia has ever produced, one of the greatest Test Captain in the world. You literally have transformed Indian Test Team!!Please don't step down like this, this hurts. So much journey was still left to cover @imVkohli WTF!!!! Nooooo, please nooooo!!!You have been the best Test Captain Asia has ever produced, one of the greatest Test Captain in the world. You literally have transformed Indian Test Team!!Please don't step down like this, this hurts. So much journey was still left to cover 😢 https://t.co/5GJ4XnXBxV

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS @imVkohli Thank you for always promoting Test cricket and helping India reach the pinnacle of it. Thank you India's best Test captain. @imVkohli Thank you for always promoting Test cricket and helping India reach the pinnacle of it. Thank you India's best Test captain. 👍

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏻 When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 https://t.co/My2MOXNwMc

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Very soon he will be FORCED to retire. Before we know, Kohli will be history. Don’t tell me BCCI does not have a hand in this. They are destroying a champion batsman and a brilliant leader. This is not good. Very soon he will be FORCED to retire. Before we know, Kohli will be history. Don’t tell me BCCI does not have a hand in this. They are destroying a champion batsman and a brilliant leader. This is not good.

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket ANI @ANI Let's not take this further. I have nothing to speak. This is a BCCI matter and it will deal with it: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata on #ViratKohli Let's not take this further. I have nothing to speak. This is a BCCI matter and it will deal with it: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata on #ViratKohli https://t.co/UtkBkBjpRW This whole Virat Kohli fiasco is all on Sourav Ganguly. The most overrated Indian captain and the most useless BCCI President ever. twitter.com/ANI/status/147… This whole Virat Kohli fiasco is all on Sourav Ganguly. The most overrated Indian captain and the most useless BCCI President ever. twitter.com/ANI/status/147…

BCCI & Saurav Ganguly : Virat Kohli steps down from Test captaincy..BCCI & Saurav Ganguly : https://t.co/q9nWKFByBt

DOT @shreyans23_ @imVkohli made a scapegoat by the the council. so underappreciated. @imVkohli made a scapegoat by the the council. so underappreciated.

#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ViratKohli You’ve been an inspiration and a leader par excellence. Thank you for taking Indian cricket forward like only you could have.Thank you for the memories, King! You’ll always be our Captain Kohli. 🤩 You’ve been an inspiration and a leader par excellence. Thank you for taking Indian cricket forward like only you could have. 🙌🏻Thank you for the memories, King! You’ll always be our Captain Kohli. 🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ViratKohli https://t.co/M9n9Dl3iCq

Thank you Virat Kohli as a Test captain:Matches - 68Won - 40Lost - 17Draw - 11Win Percentage - 58.82Thank you @imVkohli Virat Kohli as a Test captain:Matches - 68Won - 40Lost - 17Draw - 11Win Percentage - 58.82Thank you @imVkohli!

Read more: wins inTests!Virat Kohli steps down as India's most successful Test captainRead more: bit.ly/3nuFTM2 4️⃣0️⃣ wins in 6️⃣8️⃣ Tests! Virat Kohli steps down as India's most successful Test captain 👏Read more: bit.ly/3nuFTM2 https://t.co/2pnr6iJ7qd

#ViratKohli #TeamIndia 7 YEARS of brilliance, memories & legacy! We know you gave it a 120% and moreThank you, Captain @imVkohli 7 YEARS of brilliance, memories & legacy! We know you gave it a 120% and more 👑Thank you, Captain @imVkohli 🇮🇳#ViratKohli #TeamIndia https://t.co/sxJj6E3Y7m

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli

Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor ANI @ANI Cricketer Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain Cricketer Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain https://t.co/BM0Dfktg2B No Indian fan would have wanted you to go this way @imVkohli , after a defeat. Your contributions as captain have been immense, your presence & energy inspirational, your articulation impressive. You always led from the front. You embodied the spirit of the team. We will miss you. twitter.com/ANI/status/148… No Indian fan would have wanted you to go this way @imVkohli, after a defeat. Your contributions as captain have been immense, your presence & energy inspirational, your articulation impressive. You always led from the front. You embodied the spirit of the team. We will miss you. twitter.com/ANI/status/148…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Virat Kohli gave up Test captaincy when it came to dropping Rahane. The bond. Virat Kohli gave up Test captaincy when it came to dropping Rahane. The bond. ❤

THANK YOU VIRAT KOHLI THANK YOU VIRAT KOHLI ❤️https://t.co/CV4Ljp3G8Q

caption kohli Hey king, Why u did this? Yes Im big fan of Rohit Sharma bt you are the G.O.A.T. Man spcly in test cricket.Big loss for Indian Cricket 🏏 #viratkholi caption kohli Hey king, Why u did this? Yes Im big fan of Rohit Sharma bt you are the G.O.A.T. Man spcly in test cricket.Big loss for Indian Cricket 🏏 #viratkholi caption kohli https://t.co/Q5N6KV7Wbh

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj 68 tests as captain. 40 wins to just 17 losses. Easily the best percentage and 13 test wins more than Dhoni at No2. Thank you @imVkohli , you were an outstanding captain for India. 68 tests as captain. 40 wins to just 17 losses. Easily the best percentage and 13 test wins more than Dhoni at No2. Thank you @imVkohli, you were an outstanding captain for India.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Never been involved in Test cricket ever as much as I have been through this period under Kohli, literally the greatest ever phase of watching the Indian team for me, the joys of winning in Aus for the first time and leading in England, unmatchable. So many iconic victories Never been involved in Test cricket ever as much as I have been through this period under Kohli, literally the greatest ever phase of watching the Indian team for me, the joys of winning in Aus for the first time and leading in England, unmatchable. So many iconic victories

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Kohli's was not merely the greatest Indian Test team of all time.



It was the only great Indian Test team.



The others were, at best, decent. Kohli's was not merely the greatest Indian Test team of all time.It was the only great Indian Test team.The others were, at best, decent.

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur

We won’t be ready for that for a few years atleast 🏼 #Virat Whatever you do, please don’t quit test cricket.We won’t be ready for that for a few years atleast Whatever you do, please don’t quit test cricket. We won’t be ready for that for a few years atleast 🙏🏼 #Virat

Riyan Parag @ParagRiyan 🤗 Virat Kohli (C) forever Virat Kohli (C) forever 🇮🇳🤗

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Bhai Kohli loved this format. He loved donning the white jersey and leading this team. Something is wrong behind the scenes. Bhai Kohli loved this format. He loved donning the white jersey and leading this team. Something is wrong behind the scenes.

Virat Kohli's full statement

Here's a look at Virat Kohli's full statement:

"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

Virat Kohli added:

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

KL Rahul, who vice-captained the Test team for the first time in South Africa, is likely to be named Virat Kohli's replacement according to reports.

Edited by Sai Krishna