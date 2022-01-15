"Don't tell me BCCI doesn't have a hand in this" - Twitterati in shock as Virat Kohli steps down from Test captaincy

In a bombshell announcement, Virat Kohli relinquished India's Test captaincy on Saturday.
Unlike his stepping down from the T20I captaincy, the 33-year-old didn't give a reason. He poignantly remarked that "everything has to come at a halt" at some stage, adding that "it's now" for him as the Test captain.
The major announcement came about 24 hours after India's seven-wicket defeat and the 2-1 series loss to South Africa under his leadership. It was the only place that India failed to win a series since he took over the team seven years ago.
Still, with 40 wins from 68 Tests and a revolution that'll be talked about for years, Kohli will be always remembered as one of the best, if not the best, Indian Test captains.
The left-field call sent fans on Twitter into shock, with many confusing his statement with just a nostalgic post remembering his journey. Some expressed their sorrow, others hoped to see his best form with the bat, and most celebrated his legacy. The following are the best of the reactions:
Virat Kohli's full statement
Here's a look at Virat Kohli's full statement:
"It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."
Virat Kohli added:
"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
KL Rahul, who vice-captained the Test team for the first time in South Africa, is likely to be named Virat Kohli's replacement according to reports.