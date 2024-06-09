"Two days ago is forgotten... We can't take it back" - Gary Kirsten on Pakistan moving on from defeat to USA in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has asserted that the players have moved on from the shock defeat to the United States of America (USA) in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener. The Men in Green have an uphill task in the form of a do-or-die encounter against India on Sunday, June 9, in New York.

The co-hosts ousted the Babar Azam-led side in a thrilling encounter which was decided by a Super Over. Several issues currently plague the 2009 champions. A win against their rivals could do a world of good to their confidence and bolster their chances of making it out of the group for the Super 8 stages.

Kirsten was only recently appointed as the head coach of the side after his stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The former South African cricketer was the head coach when India lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011, famously defeating Pakistan in the semi-final.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game. I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort," Kirsten said ahead of the India clash (via Cricbuzz).

"It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, move on," Kirsten added.

Pakistan are also battling injury and form concerns as Imad Wasim is still a doubt for the game after missing out on the opener. Kirsten has to deal with a hoard of issues on and off the field to get the team up and running.

"I've been with the team for 13 days, so it's early days for me" - Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten has an impressive resume when it comes to coaching. The 2024 T20 World Cup comes across as his first major assignment with Pakistan, and a loss against India could severely complicate proceedings from the word go.

"Well, I've been with the team for 13 days, so it's early days for me. It's been a real privilege to work with a Pakistan team. I've thoroughly enjoyed the players, they're lovely guys, they're giving their best for their country, and in the end, everyone's got a different way of playing the game. My job really is to understand that way and how it integrates into what we're trying to do as a team," Kirsten said.

Pakistan have defeated India only once in the T20 World Cup, which came during the 2021 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The last T20I clash between the arch-rivals came during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where India claimed a memorable win.

