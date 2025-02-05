Two key bowlers unlikely to be fit; one of the two batting superstars to captain Australia in 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

Australia have been handed a series of blows during the build-up to the 2025 Champions Trophy. After all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, the pace bowling pair of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are also unlikely to recover from their respective injuries.

Pat Cummins had sustained a sore ankle towards the end of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The skipper was included in the provisional squad for the tournament with his final selection depending on the results of scans that followed.

Josh Hazlewood, on the other hand, was ruled out midway through the Border-Gavaskar series. He missed the second Test in Adelaide due to a calf strain but returned to feature in the third Test in Brisbane. However, he looked in discomfort and bowled only six overs during the rain-marred encounter.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admitted that the veteran seamers might not play the Champions Trophy due to injury, and named the candidates in contention to take over the captaincy from Cummins.

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain. Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post," McDonald told SEN ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka (via ESPN Crcinfo).

Australia are primed to make a slew of changes to their bowling unit to cover the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood. Although Australia have bowling options in the form of seam bowling all-rounders like Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis, the side are looking for alternate options like Beau Webster, Spencer Johnson and Sean Abbott.

Spinner Tanveer Sangha has also been called up to Sri Lanka for developmental purposes. However, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald remarked that the player could play a part in the upcoming two-match ODI series and beyond.

Sangha had a prolific campaign for the Sydney Thunder in their run to the BBL finals but is likely to be among the reserves for the Champions Trophy. Australia have found success with the formula of playing only one frontline spinner in Adam Zampa, with Glenn Maxwell capable of turning his arm over as a second spinner.

"They're the two obvious ones" - Australia head coach on Steve Smith and Travis Head as captaincy options

Steve Smith is currently leading Australia in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in the subcontinent. The ace batter has extensive leadership experience, having led the nation in 59 ODIs in the past, with a win percentage of 52.5. He was named captain for the home series against West Indies in early 2024 and even led the team for one match during the tour of England in September.

Travis Head was Australia's captain for the 2nd T20I against England, and it remains the sole match where he has led the team.

"They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the [first] Test match. He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two. But, as I said, Patty is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling [to be fit] at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction," he added

Teams are permitted to make changes to their provisional squad until February 12, a week before the tournament begins in Pakistan.

