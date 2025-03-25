Two new officials join ICC Elite Panel of Umpires as Michael Gough and Joel Wilson make way

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (March 25) announced the appointment of two new umpires to its elite panel, with Alex Wharf and Allahudien Paleker replacing Michael Gough and Joel Wilson in the officials group.

Ad

Wharf, who represented England in 13 ODIs between 2004 and 2005, has stood in seven Tests, 33 ODIs and 45 T20Is in men's international cricket so far. He also officiated at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well as the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cups in 2024.

Palekar has officiated in four Tests, 23 ODIs and 67 T20Is in men's international cricket and has stood in 17 women's international matches. He was part of the umpires' panel for the men's T20 World Cup 2024 and officiated in the Under-19 men's World Cup last year.

Ad

Trending

Chairman Jay Shah welcomed the duo to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and complimented them for their "temperament, experience and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level".

“By definition, being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahuddien and Alex possess the temperament, experience and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level."

Ad

"On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best for the upcoming season as well as for the future," Shah said in a statement released by the ICC.

Jay Shah thanks Michael Gough and Joel Wilson for their contribution

In the same statement, Jay Shah also thanked Michael Gough and Joel Wilson "for their services to the world game, over a number of years.”

Ad

“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to both Joel and Michael for their services to the world game, over a number of years," Shah said in the statement.

In a decade-long umpiring career, Wilson officiated in 67 Tests, 140 ODIs and 71 T20Is in men's internationals and in 13 ODIs and 19 T20Is in women's internationals. His last match as an umpire came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan in Lahore.

Ad

Gough officiated in 60 Tests, 136 ODIs and 41 T20Is in men's internationals and in seven ODIs and 15 T20Is in women's internationals.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires (2025-26): Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️