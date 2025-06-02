Two-time World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder announces ODI retirement amid IPL 2025

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day International Cricket for Australia. The 36-year-old was a part of Australia's ODI World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023.

Maxwell made his debut in ODIs back in 2012 against Afghanistan. Over the years, he has been a vital cog in their success in the fifty-over format, playing key roles with both bat and ball. His highest score in the format is 201* against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai, where he bailed out Australia from 103/7 and led them home to a memorable win.

Apart from his many contributions with the bat, Maxwell has also been a handy bowler. The 36-year-old has picked up 77 wickets in the format, with his best of 4/40 coming against India in Rajkot. He was also the bowler to strike the opening blow in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he dismissed the Indian ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma.

On Monday (June 2), Maxwell announced that he would hang up his boots in the fifty-over format. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder joins Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith as two of the most recent players to call it a day on their ODI career.

"I think it's time to start planning for people in my position" - Glenn Maxwell opens up shortly after announcing his ODI retirement

Speaking on the Final Word podcast, Maxwell revealed that he had told Australian chief selector George Bailey that he couldn't make it till the 2027 ODI World Cup. He said:

"I said to him right then and there, 'I don't think I'm going to make that. I think it's time to start planning for people in my position, to have a crack at it and try and make that spot their own for the 2027 World Cup. Hopefully, they get enough of a lead-in where they can have success in that role."

The 36-year-old also stated that he had been struggling to get through 50-over matches and that he felt like he was letting the team down.

"I started to realize that if I don't have the perfect conditions in 50-over cricket, my body just struggles to get through that," he said. "It feels like it's a tiring affair just to get through – and almost surviving – the 50 overs, let alone being at my best throughout that 50 overs, and then going out there and trying to perform with the bat as well. I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how my body was reacting to the conditions."

Maxwell retires with an incredible strike rate of 126.70 in ODIs, becoming the only player apart from Andre Russell (130.22) to have a strike rate in excess of 120 whilst having more than 1,000 ODI runs.

