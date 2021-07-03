Two West Indies Women players collapse during 2nd T20I against Pakistan

In a strange incident, two West Indies Women players — Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation — collapsed on the field during the second T20I against Pakistan in Antigua on Friday.

The two players collapsed within a span of 10 minutes and had to be stretchered off the field. The two cricketers were taken to the hospital and are said to be stable now.

Cricket West Indies confirmed in a statement:

"Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed."

West Indies Women went on to win the match by seven runs on the (D/L) method. Nation contributed 28 off 33 with the bat while Henry was out for 1. Courtney Walsh, the West Indies Women head coach, said after the game:

"It isn't very easy in those conditions and situations. I'm just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren't with us, and we're just waiting on all the information that we can get. They have our full support and we'll be riding with them as well."

The West Indies Women won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I. The hosts posted 125 for 6 in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Kycia Knight top-scored for West Indies women with 30 from 20 balls, helping the side recover after they had collapsed to 69 for the fall of 4 wickets. Openers Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin were dismissed for 9 and 17 respectively while Stafanie Taylor, the skipper, was back in the hut for 5.

Anam Amin and Fatima Sana both claimed two wickets each for Pakistan to enable the visitors to restrict West Indies women to 125.

Five run outs as Pakistan Women falter in chase against West Indies Women

Pakistan were set a D/L target of 111 in 18 overs but only managed to reach 103 for 6. Nida Dar top-scored with 29 from 39 balls while Sidra Nawaz (17) and Aliya Riaz (17 not out) contributed some crucial runs. However, Pakistan Women suffered as five of their six batters were run out in the innings.

Riaz ended the match with a six off Anisa Mohammed but it was a case of too little too late. Hayley Matthews was the only bowler to take a wicket for West Indies Women. She cleaned up Pakistani opener Javeria Rauf for 5.

With this win in the second T20, West Indies Women clinched the three-match series 2-0. The final T20I will be played on July 4 in Antigua.

