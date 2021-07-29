Two-year bans recommended for Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, 18 months for Niroshan Dickwella over bio-bubble breach: Reports

Sri Lanka cricketers Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka have been recommended to be banned for two years from all forms of cricket and fined US$ 25,000 for breaching the bio-secure bubble during the tour of England.

Niroshan Dickwella, who was also found guilty of the same offence, faces a ban of 18 months from all forms of the sport apart from a fine of US$ 25,000.

A report in newswire.lk claimed the recommendations were made by a five-member committee that was appointed to conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the incident involving the three Sri Lankan cricketers while they were on the tour of England.

The punishment recommended by the committee for the erring cricketers needs to be ratified by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Executive Committee.

Sri Lankan trio was sent back home from the UK

Mendis, Dhanushka and Dickwella found themselves at the centre of a controversy after a video of them went viral on social media in June, in which they were seen roaming the streets of Durham ahead of the first ODI against England. The video clearly indicated that the Sri Lankan trio had broken the bio-bubble in England.

Immediately after the video emerged, Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan De Silva confirmed that Mendis, Dhanushka and Dickwella were being sent home from England. An SLC statement read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket executive Committee has suspended Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the bio- bubble and they will be immediately recalled to Sri Lanka."

An investigation was launched by the SLC into the matter, leading to the recommendation of bans for the three Sri Lankan cricketers.

Sri Lanka had a forgettable tour of England as they were hammered 0-3 in the T20Is. After losing the first two ODIs, they escaped another whitewash as the final one-dayer was abandoned due to rain.

On reaching home, Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series to be rescheduled.

Sri Lanka are facing India in the final T20I of the three-match series on Thursday. The series is tied 1-1 following Lanka’s victory in the second match on Wednesday.

