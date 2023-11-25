U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after India A vs India B (Updated) ft. Ansh Gosai and Saumy Pandey

England under-19 side faced Bangladesh under-19 in the 11th match of the U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 on Friday, November 23, at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada. In the second game of the day, India A U19 took on India B U19 at the CP Ground in Mulapadu.

Bangladesh won the toss against England and elected to bowl. Luc Benkenstein scored another half-century and played a crucial role for England. His knock of 79 runs off 78 deliveries helped England post a total of 265 runs before getting bundled out in 49.3 overs.

Rafi Uzzaman was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, as he took three wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs. Paevez Rahman Jibon and Mahfuzur Rahman took two wickets each.

The target of 266 runs proved to be a daunting one for Bangladesh as they struggled till the end. Ariful Islam showed some resilience with his knock of 56 runs off 78 deliveries. No other batter managed to cross the 25-run mark as Bangladesh were all out for 197 runs in 43.1 overs, losing the match by 68 runs.

Jaydn Denly was the most successful bowler for England with three wickets for 21 runs. Benkenstein picked a wicket as well in his five overs and was rewarded with the Player of the Match award.

India A won the toss against India B and elected to bowl. Ansh Gosai played one of the best knocks of the tournament as he scored 199 runs off 165 deliveries. No other batter performed decently for India B, but they posted 314 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs.

Saumy Pandey kept his cool even when other bowlers were getting hammered on the other end. He gave away just 19 runs in his spell and picked up a total of three wickets. Aradhya Shukla also took three wickets and gave away 60 runs in his spell of nine overs.

Musheer Khan played a fine knock of 78 runs off 43 deliveries for India A but didn’t get decent support from the other end. No other batter apart from him managed to cross the 40-run mark for the team. India A were bundled out for 244 runs in 37.3 overs and lost the match by 70 runs.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RM Patel (IBU19) 6 6 2 497 164 124.25 419 118.61 1 4 67 16 2 AG Gosai (IBU19) 6 6 2 305 199 76.25 288 105.9 1 - 33 11 3 Hamza Shaikh (ENG19)"}">Hamza Shaikh (ENG19) 6 6 0 303 126 50.5 274 110.58 1 1 28 16 4 SS Dhas (IBU19) 6 6 1 287 135 57.4 248 115.72 2 - 22 15 5 Adarsh Singh (IAU19) 6 6 0 256 92 42.66 271 94.46 - 2 28 5 6 LM Benkenstein (ENG19) 6 6 1 252 79 50.4 243 103.7 - 2 28 8 7 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 5 5 0 239 135 47.8 263 90.87 1 1 24 8 8 Aravelly Avanish (IAU19) 4 3 1 195 163 97.5 119 163.86 1 - 15 12 9 Musheer Khan (IAU19) 6 4 0 195 78 48.75 135 144.44 - 2 21 7 10 NRM Thain (ENG19) 5 5 0 186 88 37.2 266 69.92 - 2 14 2

Rudra Patel is just three runs away from scoring 500 runs in the tournament. He has locked his place in the first position of this list of batters with the most runs.

Ansh Gosai has jumped to second place after his heroics in the latest outing. He has made 305 runs in six innings at an average of 76.25.

Hamza Shaikh continues to remain in third position and is the leading run-scorer for England Under-19. He has scored 303 runs in six outings in the tournament.

Sachin Dhas has slipped from second place to fourth and has 287 runs to his name. He has a batting average of 57.40 and has maintained a batting strike rate of 115.72.

Adarsh Singh has amassed 256 runs in six matches at an average of 42.66. He is still there in the fifth place on this list of leading run-scorers.

U19 Men's Quadrangular Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 SK Pandey (IAU19) 6 6 51.5 252 11 4/11 22.9 4.86 28.27 1 - 3 2 Musheer Khan (IAU19) 6 6 53 235 10 4/31 23.5 4.43 31.8 1 - 4 3 P Vignesh (IBU19) 6 5 47.3 267 10 3/61 26.7 5.62 28.5 - - - 4 N Tiwari (IAU19) 3 3 23.2 120 9 5/33 13.33 5.14 15.55 - 1 - 5 J Goyat (IBU19) 4 4 33 182 9 4/34 20.22 5.51 22 1 - 2 6 EV Jack (ENG19) 5 5 30.3 257 9 5/57 28.55 8.42 20.33 - 1 - 7 P Devkar (IBU19) 3 3 21.4 130 7 3/38 18.57 6 18.57 - - 1 8 Iqbal Hossain Emmon (BD19) 4 4 30.3 178 7 4/62 25.42 5.83 26.14 1 - - 9 DR Gowda (IBU19) 4 4 32.1 191 7 5/32 27.28 5.93 27.57 - 1 1 10 S Nishanth (IBU19) 2 2 16 105 6 4/51 17.5 6.56 16 1 - -

Saumy Pandy has jumped to first place from fifth after his heroics against India B. He has picked up 11 wickets so far in six games at an average of 22.90.

Musheer Khan has moved to second place from first and has taken 10 wickets at an average of 23.50 in six matches.

P Vignesh continues to remain in third position and has 10 wickets to his name. He has a bowling average of 26.70.

Naman Tiwari, who was earlier in second place on this list, is now placed in fourth position. He has nine wickets to his name at an average of 13.33. He is one of the three bowlers who have taken a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Jayant Goyat is now in fifth position and has taken nine wickets as well at an average of 20.22. He was in eighth position before Friday.