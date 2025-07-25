"Udhar try karne de na isse acha" - KL Rahul's interesting advice to bowler on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were heard strategising a plan against England opener Ben Duckett's aggressive play square of the wicket on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The left-handed batter is an exceptional player of the cut and pull, and is capable of using his wide array of reverse sweeps against the spinners to score anywhere on the off-side.The opening batter capitalised on the eased-up conditions and some poor bowling by the Indian pacers with the new ball to score the third fifty of the series, and his first since the series opener at Headingley. He got off to a flying start, scoring three boundaries off Anshul Kamboj's first over in Test cricket, eventually reaching the fifty-run mark off just 46 deliveries.After the pacers failed to deliver a breakthrough, skipper Shubman Gill introduced spin after the 25-over mark. Ravindra Jadeja was struck for 11 runs in his opening over by Zak Crawley, and was up against Ben Duckett soon after.Unsurprisingly, the left-handed batter went for the sweep straightaway. On one such occasion, he failed to connect with a ball pitched outside the off stump. Following the delivery, KL Rahul at slip suggested to keep the line tighter and forcing him to play straight, as any delivery wide of the stumps was swept away.&quot;Saamne maarta hi nahi hai yeh. Kabhi maara hi nahi hai saamne (He does not hit straight at all. He has never hit it straight),&quot; Rahul said.&quot;Par theek hai na, toh kya faayda? (But this is fine, no? What's the use?),&quot; Jadeja replied.&quot;Udhar try kar ne de na isse accha (Better to make him play there instead of this),&quot; Rahul added.Duckett scored nine runs off the 14 deliveries he faced against Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2. The left-handed batter has a dominant record against the veteran Indian spinner, scoring 103 runs off 115 deliveries at a strike rate of 89.56 without being dismissed once.Ben Duckett was dismissed on 94 after KL Rahul's sharp catch sent back Zak Crawley on Day 2KL Rahul played a massive part in India's much-needed first breakthrough in the final session. The opening batter took a sharp catch at slip off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to dismiss Zak Crawley for 84.In the first ball of the 38th over, Duckett looked to play his trademark flashy cut, but was undone by the extra bounce by Anshul Kamboj. The edge carried the ball to Dhruv Jurel, handing the debutant his maiden Test wicket.