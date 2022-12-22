Umesh Yadav opens up on tough decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav: “It’s part of your journey; it’s happened with me also”

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav has stated that Kuldeep Yadav being dropped from the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh is just a part of the cricketer’s journey. He pointed out that he too has been in a similar position many times and that players need to take such things in their stride.

Kuldeep made a successful comeback to Test cricket after more than two years in Chattogram in the first match of the ongoing series against Bangladesh. He claimed eight wickets and also scored 40 runs in the first innings. For his all-round efforts, the 28-year-old walked away with the Player of the Match award.

In a surprising turn of events, the left-arm spinner was left out of the team for the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, which began on Thursday, December 22.

At a press conference following the opening day’s play, Umesh was asked what kind of impact the decision could have on Kuldeep. He downplayed the much-debated move and replied in a philosophical tone:

“It’s part of your journey; it’s happened with me also. Sometimes you perform; sometimes you are sitting out of the team because of a management call. But, it was good for him (Kuldeep) that he came back and performed well.”

Asked if he feels India will miss Kuldeep in the second innings, Umesh did not give a direct reply and stated:

“This is the team and the management call (to not pick him). Sometimes we have to go with the team requirements. You see the wicket and, after that, the management takes the call.”

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha #CricketTwitter Why does this happen so often to Kuldeep Yadav? You can’t be doing this to him again and again. Please some one put an arm around his shoulder and tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It’s tough being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him #DoddaMathu Why does this happen so often to Kuldeep Yadav? You can’t be doing this to him again and again. Please some one put an arm around his shoulder and tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It’s tough being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter

The 35-year-old pacer was the standout performer for India on Day 1 of the Dhaka Test. He claimed 4/25 in 15 overs as Bangladesh were bundled out for 227 in 73.5 overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also impressed with figures of 4/71.

“It’s a 50-50 kind of wicket” - Umesh Yadav

Asked for his assessment of the Dhaka surface after Day 1, Umesh described it as a 50-50 kind of wicket. According to him, there is something in it for both pacers and spinners. But he stated that patience is the key since there are phases when nothing seems to be happening.

The experienced fast bowler elaborated:

“It’s a 50-50 kind of wicket. It’s not fully for fast bowlers or spinners. Some of the balls are doing something, some are not. We have to keep patience. When I started bowling, the odd ball from kicking from back of a length, but if you are trying to bowl full, it’s not swinging or going anywhere.”

After India bowled out Bangladesh for 227, they went to stumps at 19/0, batting out eight tricky overs.

