"Umesh Yadav is unfairly criticized at times" - Ajit Agarkar lauds pacer's impact throughout his career

Ajit Agarkar feels Umesh Yadav has been criticized unfairly at times and lauded the pacer for his excellent record in subcontinental conditions.

The veteran Indian seamer registered figures of 1/27 in 15 overs in Bangladesh's second innings of the ongoing first Test in Chattogram. He broke the 124-run first-wicket partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan before the spinners picked up the next five wickets to reduce the Tigers to 272/6 in pursuit of a 513-run target.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Agarkar was asked about his thoughts on Yadav having the best strike rate among all Indian pacers who have picked up at least 100 wickets in Asia, to which he responded:

"Umesh Yadav is unfairly criticized at times. His pace has not gone down much even after so many years. It shows he is extremely underrated, he does the job for his captain quietly. Those numbers are very impressive."

The former Indian pacer feels the Vidharbha speedster should be proud of his record, explaining:

"He should feel extremely proud because the conditions are very difficult in the subcontinent or Asia for fast bowlers. It is good that he takes wickets quickly because the ball does not remain in your hand for too long when you play in Asia. The spinners are always ready to take the ball because the conditions are more favorable for spin."

cricketcrazy kolkata @Cricket60966631 🏻 @y_umesh why Umesh yadav is so much underrated? playing for India for 12 years..highest wicket taker for INdia in 2015 wc , ChampionsTrophy'13 winner.. what else you wan't ? In India in test he has the best average for fast bowlers when there was nothing for seamers 🙂 why Umesh yadav is so much underrated? playing for India for 12 years..highest wicket taker for INdia in 2015 wc , ChampionsTrophy'13 winner.. what else you wan't ? In India in test he has the best average for fast bowlers when there was nothing for seamers 🙂🙏🏻 @y_umesh https://t.co/VP711BKP2v

Yadav has scalped 111 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 49.4 in the 37 Tests he has played in Asia. Only Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Imran Khan have a better strike rate in Asian conditions among all pacers who have picked up at least 100 wickets.

"Umesh Yadav has been outstanding throughout his career" - Ajay Jadeja

Umesh Yadav has played 30 of his 53 Tests on home soil.

Ajay Jadeja was also effusive in his praise for Yadav, saying:

"There is no doubt that Umesh Yadav has been outstanding throughout his career. He would be a rare fast bowler, who has had such a long career for India but has played most of his matches in the subcontinent."

The former Indian captain also appreciated the right-arm seamer for the spell he bowled on Saturday, elaborating:

"He has got very few opportunities when there is seam and swing, when everyone else is playing. He was outstanding today. He showed everything you expect from an experienced bowler - discipline and control."

BCCI @BCCI



A relay catch between Virat and Pant breaks the partnership.



Najmul Hossain Shanto departs.



Live - #BANvIND Umesh Yadav with the breakthrough!A relay catch between Virat and Pant breaks the partnership.Najmul Hossain Shanto departs.Live - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST Umesh Yadav with the breakthrough! 🔥A relay catch between Virat and Pant breaks the partnership.Najmul Hossain Shanto departs.Live - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/9OAwvc2Gw3

Agarkar added that Yadav is always effective on wearing subcontinental pitches due to his skiddy nature and slight round-arm action. He pointed out that Mohammed Siraj was unable to extract as much zip from the pitch as Yadav.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : Will Umesh Yadav take at least two more wickets in Bangladesh's second innings? Yes No 0 votes