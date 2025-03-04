Umpire instructs Ravindra Jadeja to remove tape from his bowling hand during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was asked to remove tape from his bowling hand by the umpires during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and Australia on Tuesday, March 4. The two teams are playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja had injured his left hand and it was taped. However, as it was his bowling hand, the umpire had to ask him to get rid of the tape.

Following the intervention and the instruction from the umpire, Jadeja was seen eventully removing the tape from his hand before continuing to bowl. The incident took place before the start of the 19th over when Jadeja came on to bowl.

Umpire Richard Illingworth was seen having a chat with him as Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also joined in. Watch the incident in a video posted by a user (@Rkc1511165) on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ravindra Jadeja shines with ball in ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant with the ball for India in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. Jadeja was expected to play a key role with the ball, particularly with Australia having right-handers in their side.

The 36-year-old delivered two big blows as Australia are batting first. He first got rid of Marnus Labuschagne, trapping him leg before as he was batting well on 29, hitting 2 fours and a six before being dismissed off 36 balls.

Jadeja then returned to get the wicket of wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for 11 runs off 12 balls, who has also been in good form in this tournament. Moreover, Jadeja has also been tight with the ball, bowling his overs quickly and not giving away easy runs.

At the time of writing, Ravindra Jadeja's figures read 2/40 from eight overs at an economy rate of 5.00, including a maiden over as well. Australia are at 195, having lost four wickets at the end of 36 overs.

