"Umpire raises/doesn't raise finger" - Wasim Jaffer takes subtle dig at umpires

The first Test between India and New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur saw umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma make a couple of shocking decisions. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a sarcastic dig at them during the morning session of day 4.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jaffer pointed out how the batsmen and bowlers have been inclined towards taking a DRS call, considering how poorly the umpires have fared in the ongoing Test.

Sharing a Mahabharat meme on Twitter, Wasim Jaffer wrote:

"Umpire raises/doesn't raise finger: #INDvNZ."

Here's Jaffer's tweet:

Incidentally, both Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma have gone wrong on a couple of occasions, with the players resorting to DRS to get the verdict in their favour.

"Quality of umpires is getting compromised" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

And not given when he was out. All that in first 40 mins. If teams can travel…stay in bio-bubbles…why can’t neutral umpires? Shubhman was given out when there was a huge inside edge. Gill reviewed and said #ThankYouDRS And not given when he was out. All that in first 40 mins. If teams can travel…stay in bio-bubbles…why can’t neutral umpires? #IndvNZ

Before Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra had also raised concerns about the standard of umpiring at the end of the first day's play. The popular commentator highlighted the need to have neutral umpires to keep up with the standards of the game.

"The quality of umpiring is getting compromised which raises questions like if teams can travel and stay in bio-bubble then why can't umpires. There is a need for neutral umpires just for the sanctity of the game," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the ICC has used home umpires due to travel restrictions and bio-bubble arrangements. But that has led to some below-standard umpires officiating the matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Speaking of the game, India are currently in a spot of bother after New Zealand wrecked havoc with the ball on day four's morning session. The hosts are currently 84/5 at lunch, with a lead of 133 runs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava