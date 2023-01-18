“Umran Malik robbed” – Fans react as Team India picks all-rounder Shardul Thakur ahead of speedster in playing XI for IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Umran Malik was benched for the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. Team India picked all-rounder Shardul Thakur ahead of Malik for his all-round ability.

Malik was previously rested in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 15. Interestingly, the speedster couldn’t find a place in the playing XI against the Blackcaps, despite picking up five wickets in two ODIs against the Lankans. He also scalped seven wickets in the T20I series against the same opponents.

Meanwhile, Thakur finished with figures of 3/30 in his last ODI in Bangladesh last month.

Fans were disappointed as Team India picked Shardul Thakur ahead of Umran Malik, calling the decision unfair.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

K  @osiris_ded Umran malik robbed Umran malik robbed 💀

Chaman Champak @chaman_champak @mufaddal_vohra Why Umran Malik dropped? any specific reason to select Shardul 🙄 @mufaddal_vohra Why Umran Malik dropped? any specific reason to select Shardul 🙄

Gagan Thakur @gagan_gt Disappointed to not see Umran Malik playing today.. Disappointed to not see Umran Malik playing today..

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola



What Is Wrong With Team India ? No Umran Malik In Playing XIWhat Is Wrong With Team India ? No Umran Malik In Playing XI 😳What Is Wrong With Team India ? 😡

Vishal S S Mehra @weshalltalkcric No Umran Malik in the XI. Team selection continues to baffle everyone from time-to-time. No Umran Malik in the XI. Team selection continues to baffle everyone from time-to-time.

A-Man @ratedAMAN



Umran Malik deserves to play.



Why is Shardul Thakur in the team?Umran Malik deserves to play. Why is Shardul Thakur in the team?Umran Malik deserves to play.😭😭😭

multiversex forever @f_multiversex @BCCI @ImRo45 why not umran malik? he's a great option against nz batters lockie ferguson also in that side @BCCI @ImRo45 why not umran malik? he's a great option against nz batters lockie ferguson also in that side

Bharat Sharma @sharmabharat45 So Shardul Thakur picked over Umran Malik for his all-round abilities #INDvNZ So Shardul Thakur picked over Umran Malik for his all-round abilities #INDvNZ

Besides Umran Malik, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul (rested) and injured Shreyas Iyer made way for Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

No Umran Malik as Team India wins the toss and opts to bat against New Zealand in the first ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. He wants the hosts to defend the target under lights to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking at the toss, Sharma said:

“We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, a little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend the score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge."

He continued:

"Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is really good. Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well.”

After clinching the ODI series 3-0 against the Kiwis, the Men in Blue will look to continue their winning momentum.

The two teams last faced off in Auckland, where the Blackcaps won by seven wickets in November 2022. Team India also lost the series 0-1 under Shikhar Dhawan’s leadership.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game.



Live - #INDvNZ Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bcci.tv/events/98/new-… Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad.A look at our Playing XI for the game.Live - bcci.tv/events/98/new-… #INDvNZ https://t.co/H8ruY6Efr6

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes