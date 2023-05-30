Uncapped spinner included in Sri Lanka's squad for first two ODIs against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced the squad for the first two of the three ODIs against Afghanistan, starting on June 2 in Hambantota. The home side have named a full-strength squad for the three-game series.

Dasun Shanaka returns as captain after his IPL 2023 campaign for the Gujarat Titans and so have all other players from the cash-rich league. Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana - both of whom played an integral role in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) title win in IPL 2023 - have also been included.

Right-arm speedster Dushmantha Chameera, who hasn't played international cricket since October of 2022 has returned to the fold. The most surprising inclusion has been of Dimuth Karunaratne, who hasn't featured in international white-ball cricket since March 2021.

The left-hander has struggled in ODI cricket, averaging 27.39 in 34 ODIs, scoring 767 runs with six half-centuries.

All-rounder Dunith Wellalage has missed out on the squad and has been replaced by uncapped leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha. Hemantha has 64 scalps from 58 List A games and scored a hundred and five fifties, managing 1114 runs with the bat.

Sri Lanka's squad to face Afghanistan

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk& vc), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushman Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

The two sides also competed in a three-game ODI series in November and the rubber resulted in a draw. Afghanistan won the first game while Sri Lanka won the final match.

The second ODI was a no result due to rain. The upcoming series will be a good warm-up for both the Asian giants ahead of the 2023 World Cup in October-November.

While Afghanistan have secured directly qualified for the mega event, Sri Lanka must play the qualifiers in July. Two-time champions West Indies will also play in the qualifiers.

