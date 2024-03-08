"Unchi dukhan, feeka pakwan" - Aaksh Chopra on England's underwhelming run in Test series vs India

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that England's Test team must reflect on performances following their poor run in the ongoing five-match away from home Test series against India.

Chopra pointed out how England made some bold statements ahead of the series, but failed to back them up on the field. Assessing the visitors' on-field effort in the tour, Chopra commented in his latest YouTube video:

"Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, swear to God, what is this performance? They need some soul-searching at this stage. England need to introspect. They make bold claims, but it's like unchi dukhan, feeka pakwan (Fancy shop, tastless food)."

Ben Stokes and company went down without a fight on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test in Dharamsala. England won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they looked clueless against the Indian spinners and were bowled out for just 218 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, claiming a stunning five-wicket haul. Ravichandran Ashwin also shone in his 100th Test outing, finishing with four scalps.

"Ollie Pope, no hope" - Aakash Chopra on England batter's form slump

England's top-order batter Ollie Pope made headlines with an incredible 196-run knock in the Test series opener against India in Hyderabad, helping his team secure a 28-run win.

Aakash Chopra pointed out how Pope fizzled out after tasting early success. Suggesting that the batter has visibly struggled against spin, he added:

"Ollie Pope, no hope. After that knock in Hyderabad, he seems clueless. He ran down the wicket, which Dhruv Jurel had predicted before the ball. It was as if he was going to shake hands with Kuldeep Yadav."

Pope scored just 11 runs on Day 1 of the fifth Test and was out stumped to Kuldeep Yadav. India finished at 135/1 at stumps, trailing England by 83 runs. Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) will resume batting on the second day.

