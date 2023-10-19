"Under-16 and under-19 kids will hold such catches" - Mohammad Kaif criticizes Afghanistan's dismal fielding in World Cup 2023 loss to New Zealand

Mohammad Kaif has lambasted Afghanistan for their poor fielding in their World Cup 2023 loss to New Zealand, highlighting junior cricketers would grab the catches they dropped.

The Kiwis made the most of the reprievals and set Afghanistan a 289-run target in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18. They then bowled out Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. for 139 to complete an emphatic 149-run win to climb atop the points table.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Afghanistan's fielding, to which he responded:

"A good fielder waits for the ball to be hit to him and to be tested on the ground. Here, they were tested a lot. They were all easy catches. I won't be able to defend them even if I want to."

The former India batter and renowned fielder added:

"Under-16 and under-19 kids will hold such catches. None of them were difficult catches. You lost the match because of the dropped catches. This team would have gotten all out within 200 if they had held their catches."

Afghanistan grassed four catches and missed a stumping in Wednesday's game. While their skipper dropped two relatively easy offerings, Rahmat Shah and Mujeeb Ur Rahman floored a catch apiece.

"I am not a fan of big gaps with the new ball" - Mohammad Kaif on Rahmat Shah's dropped catch

Will Young was dropped in the second over of New Zealand's innings. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif wasn't too happy with the first slip's position when Rahmat Shah put down Will Young's catch. He stated:

"You kept a slip but there was a huge gap. I am not a fan of big gaps with the new ball. The ball generally goes fine. It was a late reaction. He went with both hands but couldn't grab it."

Regarding two of the other dropped catches, Kaif said:

"Hashmatullah Shahidi's first drop, the ball hit him on the palm. I always say the ball should land close to the fingers as the fingers won't be able to grab the ball otherwise. Mujeeb first went with two hands and then he felt the ball was towards his left and used just one hand. "

Young went on to score 54 runs off 64 deliveries after being dropped on one. Rachin Ravindra contributed 32 runs after being put down by Hashmatullah Shahidi before he had opened his account.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the Afghanistan skipper later gave Tom Latham a life apiece off Rashid Khan's bowling.

