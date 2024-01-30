Under-19 Women's Tri-Series Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Match 5

Sri Lanka under-19 women’s team finally opened their account after beating Pakistan U19 women’s by 31 runs in the T20 tri-series on Tuesday, January 30. They registered their first win in the fourth game of the rubber and moved to the second spot on the points table.

Sri Lanka now have three points under their belt. Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in the series. They suffered their second loss on Tuesday and are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just one point.

Bangladesh U19 women’s are sitting right at the top of the table with three wins in as many matches. Bangladesh have accumulated six points in the tournament so far.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 31 runs to register first win of the series

Sri Lanka picked up their first win of the series by beating Pakistan by 31 runs. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Islanders managed to score 134 runs in 20 overs.

Vishmi Gunarathna starred with the bat as she played a sensational knock of 71 runs in just 55 deliveries, including 11 fours. Earlier, Nethmi Poorna Senarathna contributed 35 off 35 balls to help the team get off to a steady start. As for Pakistan’s bowling, Zaiban Nisa and Maham Anees picked up one wicket each.

In pursuit of the target, Pakistan were restricted to just 103 runs. Openers Eyman Fatima (38 off 40) and Samiya Afsar (26 off 21) stitched a 42-run partnership for the opening wicket before the latter lost her wicket in the sixth over.

Coming in at number three, Maham Anees struggled to get going and she departed as well in the 10th over after scoring six off 15 balls. Fatima and Komal Khan tried to take the team closer to the target. However, in a bid to up the ante, Fatima lost her wicket at a crucial stage in the game.

It became even harder for Pakistan to chase down the score after Fatima's dismissal. In the end, they fell 31 runs short.

Rashmika Sewwandi was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming two for 16 in four overs. Besides, the likes of Manudi Dulansa and Yasanthi picked up one wicket each.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App