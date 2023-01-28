"Unearthed due to T20 cricket" - Marcus Stoinis on 'special player' Suryakumar Yadav

Veteran Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has that T20 cricket will keep growing by leaps and bounds in the next few years, involving more players. The hard-hitting batter said that the most significant example is that the format gave the world a 'special player' like Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar has taken T20I cricket by storm since making his debut in March 2021 against England in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter had a sensational 2022 in the format, scoring 1164 runs in 31 games at 46.64 with two centuries. He also earned the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

When asked whether players have adapted themselves fully to the T20 format, the 33-year-old said that the influx of T20 leagues has taken over players globally. Stoinis observed that such inflow has also allowed players to evolve and keep breaking records. Speaking to News18, Stoinis said:

"Yeah, it’s definitely adapting. It’s something which started out probably as a bit of hit and giggle when T20 first started. Now, it’s one of the biggest tournament and competition round the world. Whether it’s ILT20, the Big Bash or the IPL or The Hundred. It has taken players all over the world."

He continued:

"Someone who comes to mind is a player like Surya Kumar Yadav who can play absolutely everything and is a special player who has been almost unearthed due to T20 cricket. So the scores are getting bigger; the ball is going further; the slower balls are getting better. So it’s a fantastic time to be in the game."

Stoinis, currently plying his trade for Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20 in the UAE, is one of Australia's first-choice T20 players. The West Australian was their best batter in the 2022 T20 World Cup, scoring 126 runs in four games, striking at 161.53.

"I can’t wait to play in the conditions, the crowd, the pressure" - Marcus Stoinis on playing 2023 World Cup

Marcus Stoinis (Image Credits: Getty)

Looking forward to the near future, Stoinis said that he cannot wait to play in the 50-over World Cup in India later this year and the T20 World Cup in 2024. The seam-bowling all-rounder wants to make the most of his opportunities, saying:

"It’s nice to have those things on the horizon to look forward to. I am looking forward to the ODI World Cup this year in India. I can’t wait to play in the conditions, the crowd, the pressure. It’s going to be amazing, and tough. And next year there is going to be the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the US."

He continued:

"It’s a great opportunity, and I am glad the game is heading towards the US. It’s going to be exciting to see how that turns out. Those are the two big milestones I am looking forward to in the next couple of years, and then it’s just exciting to see where cricket is going at the moment and the opportunities that are there to play around the world in these great competitions."

Australia have directly qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup next year.

