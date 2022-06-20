"Unfortunately, I can't talk about it" - Jason Roy on his two-game suspension earlier this year

England's limited-overs opener Jason Roy refused to reveal details of his two-match suspension from the ECB this year. The right-handed batter, who played his 100th ODI on Sunday, also said that skipping IPL 2022 benefitted him, as the break revived his interest in the game.

The ECB, in March, suspended Roy for two games after the player admitted a charge of "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game into disrepute."

The Cricket Discipline Commission also fined him £2,500. However, the board didn't disclose the nature of his offense.

Roy has said that the incident has not been under discussion since he returned from a short break and that the two-month sabbatical has helped his game. The 31-year-old admitted to being in a 'dark place' at the PSL, prompting him to skip IPL 2022.

"Unfortunately, I can't talk about it, but it's not been spoken about since it came all out. I was able to enjoy my training, my family time and enjoy a normal life for a couple of months. The break definitely benefitted my game. Things mentally weren't right with me at the PSL. I was in a weird place because I was playing good cricket but I wasn't enjoying myself, I wasn't happy and it was just a dark time," he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

He continued:

"It was just a good two months to come home and live a normal life for a bit after a tough couple of years with a lot of months away - over 50 days of hotel quarantine the year before and then having a child in January and having to spend time away from him was just a bit too much."

He slammed a 60-ball 73 against the Netherlands in the second ODI on Sunday, sealing a series win for England.

Batting first, the Netherlands managed 235 in 41 overs; however, Roy's opening stand of 139 with Phil Salt set up a comfortable six-wicket victory. David Willey was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 8-0-46-2.

"Whether I got 70 or 0, today would have been an extremely special day" - Jason Roy

Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. (Image Credits: Getty)

The South African-born player also said that it has been quite the journey with the English team, having played 100 ODIs since debuting in 2015.

He said that no matter his indiividual score, the day would have been special. He added:

"To be involved in a team like this for 100 games is ridiculous. To be so happy every time you go into a changing room and buzzing and feeling enjoyment is a really incredible feeling. Whether I got 70 or 0, today would have been an extremely special day."

The third and final ODI will get underway on June 22 in Amstelveen.

