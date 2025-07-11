Unhappy Shubman Gill has an animated chat with umpire after ball change on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India captain Shubman Gill was unhappy with the frequent ball changes on the second day of the third Test against England at Lord's. Usually calm on the field, he was seen having an animated chat with the umpire.

The visitors requested for a ball change in the 91st over while Mohammed Siraj was into the attack. While their wish was granted, Shubman Gill was not happy with the condition of the replacement ball, and neither was Siraj.

He was seen in a heated argument with the umpire, throwing the ball to the bowler in frustration. Notably, the second new ball was just 10 overs old before being changed.

"This is 10 overs old ball, seriously?" Siraj was heard asking the umpire while taking his run-up and getting ready to bowl.

Watch the video of the same below:

Soon after, Shubman Gill expressed his dissent again and asked for yet another ball change before lunch, this time in the 99th over. The second new ball, which was once changed earlier, was just 48 deliveries old.

Did Shubman Gill's requests for ball change backfire?

India made a terrific start to the second day, making early inroads inside the first hour. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice, dismissing Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes in quick succession to leave England in trouble at 271/7.

However, India failed to find further success until the end of the session, with the ball being changed twice. While the bowling was also slightly off compared to earlier in the session, the two ball changes did not quite help India's cause.

Shubman Gill's requests eventually backfired as the hosts made a strong comeback heading into lunch. Jamie Smith went on to score a half-century with Brydon Carse providing him with able support at the other end. The two stitched an 82-run stand to take England to 353/7.

India appeared to have lost the plot a bit, letting Ben Stokes and Co. get past the 350-run mark, which appeared to be tough to get to at one point the way the hosts had started off.

On a personal level, Shubman Gill has had a stellar series so far, having notched up three hundreds including a double-hundred, and his maiden Test win as captain in the second game.

