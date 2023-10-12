"Universe Boss is Universe Boss" - Rohit Sharma's message to Chris Gayle after smashing his six-hitting world record

Rohit Sharma paid his regards to 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle after breaking his world record for hitting the most sixes in men's international cricket on Wednesday. He hoped that the West Indian legend would be happy because another cricketer with the kit number '45' broke his record.

The Indian captain hit 16 fours and five maximums on his way to a rollicking 84-ball 131 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup in Delhi. The third six, a well-timed pull shot against Naveen ul Haq, was the 554th of his career. Gayle hit 553 sixes in 551 innings, and Rohit crossed him in only his 473rd innings.

"Universe Boss is Universe Boss," Rohit told the BCCI. "Obviously, I have taken a leaf out of his books. Over the years, we have seen him. Such a six-hitting machine he is, wherever he plays. We wear the same jersey. Number 45. Number 45 has done it, I am sure he's happy."

Rohit, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in India's win, also talked about the early part of this six-hitting journey.

"When I started playing, I never thought I'd be able to hit sixes, let alone that many sixes... obviously there has been a lot of work that's gone in over the years. So I am quite happy with the work I have done," he added.

The 36-year-old went on to add that although India's win and his performance is a small happy moment for him personally, he won't be satisfied and keep working hard.

"We played a brilliant game today" - Rohit Sharma

Talking about the win, the Indian skipper credited the bowlers for restricting Afghanistan to 272 on the flat wicket.

"I thought we played a brilliant game today, the bowlers did an exceptional job. To restrict them under 280 was a great effort because it was a good wicket to bat on," Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit added that India, as a team, are taking it one opponent at a time and focussing on doing the small things and the basics right.