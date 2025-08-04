“Unlike England, we aren’t used to losing at home” - Former India cricketer’s brutal reply to fan before Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 04, 2025 14:36 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Team India celebrating a wicket on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England - Source: Getty

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra hit back at a fan ahead of Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. The visitors are on the verge of a possible series defeat.

Aakash Chopra expressed via a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that it is incredible that the Indian team is expected to compete and win overseas, while countries like England and Australia losing to them away from home is considered par.

A fan replied to his tweet and remarked that India suffered a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in their last home series.

Chopra came back with a brutal reply to the fan. He highlighted that the defeat at home to New Zealand was their first in 13 years. The former cricketer added that they are not used to losing or drawing a series at home, unlike England. Moreover, he added that it was only for the first time in three years that India failed to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"Yes. And there was a commotion. It was India’s first home loss in 13 years. Unlike England, we aren’t used to losing (or even drawing a series) at home. And mind you, it was also the first time we didn’t make it to the WTC finals in three cycles. England hasn’t come close even once 🙌," read his tweet.
Notably, England have never played the WTC final even once in the three editions so far. On the other hand, their opponents in the ongoing series have played two out of the three finals.

Can India pull off a miraculous draw?

The fifth and final Test of the series is set for an exciting finish. England were set a 374-run target in the final innings. The hosts were three down for 106 at one stage. However, Joe Root and Harry Brook slammed hundreds to bring them back into the game.

The visitors bounced back with three quick wickets towards the end of Day 4 as play was called off earlier than expected due to rain. England finished the day on 339/6, needing just 35 more runs to win.

Shubman Gill and Co. will face a daunting task of having to pick four wickets on Day 5 to clinch the game. With fewer runs to play, it would be a miraculous effort if they manage to pull it off. England are 2-1 ahead and will aim to seal the series.

