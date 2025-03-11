"Unseen army” - Team India all-rounder pays tribute to support staff with heartfelt post after 2025 Champions Trophy win

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 11, 2025 23:41 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Scenes after India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel recently paid tribute to the support staff members with a heartfelt post after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai to lift their second ICC trophy in nine months.

Axar Patel played a vital role in India's victorious campaign in the Champions Trophy by contributing to both batting and bowling departments. He batted in the number five position in the line-up and saved the team from a collapse on multiple occasions, providing solidity with his calming presence at the crease. With the ball, Axar bowled in the powerplay as well as in the middle overs and picked up a couple of crucial wickets across the tournament.

Axar Patel took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and appreciated Team India's support staff members, whose work behind the scenes contributed to the success. He wrote:

"Har trophy ke peeche ek unseen army hoti hai! Big thanks to our support staff!"
"It is truly a cause for celebration"- Axar Patel praises Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

After winning the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, Axar Patel applauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their astute decision-making.

"I believe that the decision taken by the captain (Rohit Sharma) and the coach (Gautam Gambhir) was made after a lot of thought, and today, when the results are in, it is truly a cause for celebration,” Axar told Star Sports (via The Indian Express).
Axar also hailed Rohit Sharma's captaincy and added:

"Aur kaptani ki baat kare to obviously unko pata hai ke kis player ko kahan pe use krna hai aur wo hi ek ache kaptaan ki khaasiyat hoti hai. Haat me trophy hai usse zyada kaptaani ki kya tareef kare. 2 baar ICC me lagatar champion bana diya hai (And when it comes to captaincy, he (Rohit) knows exactly where to use each player – that is the hallmark of a great captain. With the trophy in hand, what more can one say about his captaincy? He has led the team to become ICC champions consecutively)."

Axar Patel will return to the field soon during IPL 2025, where he will represent Delihi Capitals (DC).

