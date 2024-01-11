"Until we do that, we won't win big tournaments" - Irfan Pathan on India's major concern ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the Men in Blue need to focus on having a strong bowling attack if they want to win ICC tournaments like the T20 World Cup, to be played later this year in the West Indies and the USA.

While Pathan understands that India need to play an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket with the bat, he cited a couple of performances, against Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup and against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue couldn't bag even a single wicket with the ball.

Explaining the importance of a strong bowling attack for India, here's what Irfan Pathan told Star Sports:

"T20 cricket gives you the license to be a bit more aggressive with the bat and play with a fearless mindset. However, what I feel is more important with respect to India's performances in Dubai against Pakistan & in Australia in the semifinal against England, the bowling needs to be strengthened. Until we do that, we won't win big tournaments."

He further added:

"You need to have five proper wicket-taking bowlers and at least three-four of them should be able to bowl at any phase in the game, especially when a breakthrough is needed during a dangerous partnership. If we can find such bowlers, the World Cup isn't far away."

Sunil Gavaskar adds on Irfan Pathan's points of improvements for India

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar was also present on the panel and he added his insights to what Irfan Pathan had to say. Gavaskar feels one of the keys to having a strong bowling attack is having a few part-time options who can cover up for the days when some of the main bowlers are expensive.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"All-rounders are crucial as well. If you have a couple of batters in your top five who can roll the arm over, then it makes a lot of difference. This is such a format that a particular bowler will have a bad day and will be low on confidence.

"So you need someone to complete the quota of that bowler. While that part-time option can also be expensive, it at least gives the captain something to work with."

The Men in Blue's final international T20 assignment before the T20 World Cup begins against Afghanistan, with the first of the three games to be played in Mohali on Thursday (January 11).

