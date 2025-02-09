UP Warriorz name new captain after Alyssa Healy withdraws from WPL 2025 season

India Women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been named as the skipper for the UP Warriorz ahead of the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League on Sunday, February 9. This announcement comes after Australian batter Alyssa Healy withdrew from the upcoming season owing to an injury.

Deepti Sharma was named as the vice-captain of the side since the inaugural season of the WPL back in 2023. The all-rounder played a crucial role in the side's qualification for the Eliminator in 2023. So far in the league, she has played 17 matches, scoring 385 runs and picking up 19 wickets.

Ahead of the season, the UP Warriorz named Deepti Sharma captain following Alyssa Healy's absence. The Australian skipper missed a large portion of the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League and the T20 portion of the Women's Ashes, but she eventually got fit for the Test match.

Trending

UP Warriorz announced the same on their social media platforms. Take a look at the post below (via X):

Expand Tweet

Deepti Sharma was handed the UP Warriorz jersey by Suresh Raina to indicate the all-rounder has been appointed as the skipper of the side. This will be her first appearance as the leader of the team.

UP Warriorz draft in Chinelle Henry as a replacement player for WPL 2025

Chinelle Henry will be donning the colors of UP Warriorz for the upcoming season of Tata WPL 2025. - Source: Getty

West Indies' Women all-rounder Chinelle Henry will replace Alyssa Healy for the upcoming season of WPL 2025. The all-rounder will be playing the tournament for the first time and was acquired as an injury replacement for ₹30 lakh.

Elsewhere, defending Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB Women) have also acquired replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross, with Heather Graham and Kim Garth replacing them, respectively.

WPL 2025 commences on February 14, with RCB Women taking on Gujarat Giants Women.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️