"UPI nahi chalrha kal leliyo"- Top 10 funny memes as India dominate England completely on day 3 of 3rd Test in Rajkot

Team India managed to strengthen their position in the third Test against England with a strong batting and bowling performance on Saturday (February 17) in Rajkot.

England started Day 3 with an overnight score of 207/2 from a position of ascendancy after dominating the previous day. Indian bowlers regrouped themselves and put on a much better showing on Day 3 to script a sensational comeback.

In the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, the four frontline bowlers took responsibility and delivered the goods with aplomb. Mohammed Siraj (4/84) led the way with a brilliant four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah (1/54), Kuldeep Yadav (2/77), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) played supporting roles well.

England got bundled out for 319 due to their collective effort, giving a 126-run lead to the opponents. Yashasvi Jaiswal (104*) and Shubman Gill (65*) then played brilliantly and helped India extend the lead to 322 at stumps on Day 3. A back issue forced Jaiswal to retire hurt at the fag end of the day.

The intense cricketing action that unfolded on Day 3 of the third Test entertained fans. They expressed their reactions to it by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We planned to keep bowling in one area"- Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj after Day 3 of 3rd Test vs England

After stumps on day 3, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj reflected on his team's bowling performance and said:

"Ash bhai wasn't there and we had just four bowlers. Our plan was to keep bowling in one area since they would commit a mistake soon. That was the idea. The ball was reversing and I got the yorker right. Whatever I planned I executed it well and got the wicket too. The bowler has an important role to bowl dots consistently."

He continued:

"If we bowled four dots, they would definitely attack the fifth. So we wanted to bowl in one area consistently since we knew they would make a mistake. I had a break before this game and then training began after that. I was watching the Test (in Vizag) at home and saw Jassi (Bumrah) bowl the yorker so I thought of trying it myself here."

