UPW vs DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 20

Fans can expect an uninterrupted game when UP Warriorz (UPW) square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

Delhi will head into this game with a top spot in the points table up for grabs. If Mumbai Indians (MI) lose against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today and Delhi beat UPW, Meg Lanning and Co. will finish at the top of the standings.

DC have produced all-round performances throughout the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). Senior pacer Shikha Pandey has also chipped in with notable performances, which will keep the Capitals in good stead. They will hope to keep up their good form ahead of the playoffs.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have peaked at the right time. Although skipper Alyssa Healy has blown hot and cold with the bat in WPL 2023, the likes of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris have stepped up to the task.

The Warriorz will hope to beat Delhi and keep the winning momentum going before the playoffs.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 21 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is expected during the 20th WPL 2023 game between UPW and GG. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game despite Mumbai witnessing seasonal rains.

The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and will be hot and humid throughout the game.

UPW vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, and Sneha Deepthi.

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

