UPW vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by five wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Significantly, with the win, DC also confirmed their berth in the final of the T20 league. While both Mumbai and Delhi ended with 12 points apice, Meg Lanning’s team finished as table-toppers because of a superior net run rate.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the last game of the league stage. Alice Capsey (3-26) and Radha Yadav (2-28) came up with impressive performances to restrict UP to 136-8. DC’s batters chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

UP Warriorz got off to a decent start, reaching 30-0 after four overs. However, Yadav broke the opening stand, having Shweta Sehrawat (19) caught off a flighted delivery. Capsey then got the big wicket of UP captain Alyssa Healy (36), having the batter stumped when she charged down the track.

Simran Shaikh (11 off 23) had a mighty struggle in the middle. Her stay ended when she was caught at mid-off trying to go after Yadav. Kiran Navgire (2), Deepti Sharma (3) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) all fell cheaply.

Both Sharma and Ecclestone were stumped off Capsey in the 18th over. It needed another excellent knock from Tahlia McGrath (58* off 32) to lift UP past the 130-mark.

DC get home with handy contributions from batters

Chasing 139, Lanning and Shafali Verma again got Delhi off to a blazing start. The duo added 56 runs before Shafali (21 off 16) perished while trying to take on Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Jemimah Rodrigues (3) was trapped lbw by Shabnim Ismail. Lanning’s knock ended on 39 off 23 when she hooked Ismail to deep backward square leg. Lanning’s wicket reduced DC to 70-3.

However, Marizanne Kapp (34* off 31) and Capsey (34 off 31) added 60 for the fourth wicket to ensure the team’s progress to the WPL 2023 final. Kapp hit the winning run, punching Sharma through cover for four.

UPW vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Capsey was excellent with the ball, dismissing Healy, Sharma and Ecclestone. She also contributed with the bat, scoring a crucial 34 off 31. Yadav also impressed with figures of 2-28, while Lanning and Kapp scored 30s in the chase.

For UPW, McGrath played a lone hand with a fighting half-century, while pacer Ismail registered figures of 2-29. Delhi all-rounder Capsey, though, was named the Player of the Match for her all-round brilliance.

Poll : 0 votes