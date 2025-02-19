UPW vs DC, WPL 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

UP Warriorz (UPW) will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number six of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 19. Having gone down to Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in the opening match, UPW will be keen to get their first points on the board. As for DC, they have had a mixed start to WPL 2025, winning one and losing one.

UP Warriorz were sent into bat by Gujarat Giants in their opening match of the T20 league. They struggled for rhythm and were held to 143-9 in their 20 overs, with skipper Deepti Sharma top-scoring with 39 off 27. Experienced left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (2-16) impressed with the ball, but UPW did not have enough runs on the board to push for a victory.

Delhi Capitals began their WPL 2025 campaign with a two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), but were thumped by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in their previous match. Sent into bat, DC could only put up 141 on the board as they were all-out in 19.3 overs. RCB's opening pair then added 107 in 10.5 overs to kill any hopes DC had of a fightback with the ball in hand.

UPW vs DC, WPL 2025: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT). The toss in the UPW vs DC WPL 2025 game will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

UPW vs DC, WPL 2025: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the UPW vs DC WPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website.

As per Star Sports' official X handle, fans can watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match for free on on JioHotstar on television as well as on mobile.

UPW vs DC: Head-to-Head record in the WPL

Delhi Capitals have a 3-1 lead over UP Warriorz in the head-to-head battle in the Women's Premier League. DC won both the matches between the teams 2023 and the first clash of the 2024 edition. When the franchises locked horns for the second time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, UPW won by one run. Deepti starred with 59 off 48 and 4-19, which included a hat-trick.

