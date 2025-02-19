UPW vs DC, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in game six of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday (February 19). UPW began their campaign with a six-wicket loss to Gujarat Giants (GG) and will be looking to put up an improved show. DC beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in their opening match before going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in their previous match.

Ad

Sent into bat by Gujarat Giants in their opening match of WPL 2025, UP Warriorz came up with a poor effort and were held to 143-9. Skipper Deepti Sharma top-scored with 39 off 27, but there was nothing much from the others. With the ball, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed 2-16. However, GG cruised to victory in the chase as the Warriorz did not have enough runs on the board.

Delhi Capitals were also disappointing in their previous WPL 2025 encounter against RCB. Asked to bat, they were bowled out for 141 in 19.3 overs, with only Jemimah Rodrigues (34 off 22) crossing the 30-run mark. In the chase, RCB romped home after their openers added 107 in 10.5 overs.

Ad

Trending

Today's UPW vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Meg Lanning said:

"We will bowl first. That has worked well so far at this venue. We'll have to make early inroads against a challenging opposition.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Delhi Capitals have made one change - Niki Prasad comes in place for Radha Yadav. UP Warriorz have made two changes - Alana King and Saima Thakor are out; Chinelle Henry and Poonam Khemnar come in.

UPW vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (w), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Ad

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (w), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy

Today's UPW vs DC pitch report

“The pitch has settled down now, so there might not be totals in excess of 200. The surface is firm and very hard. Batters as well as bowlers need to assess the conditions. Batting side needs to have a total in mind. There are not many cracks, so it should be a decent surface overall.” - Deep Dasgupta and Stacy Ann-King

Ad

Today's UPW vs DC match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chinelle Henry

Expand Tweet

Ad

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu

UPW vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal, Bhavesh Patel

TV umpire: N Janani

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️