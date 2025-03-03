UPW vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 15 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, March 3. While Delhi Capitals (DC) have sealed their qualification berth, four other teams are still in the hunt for the remaining two spots. UPW and GG both have four points from five matches, but the Giants have a poor net run rate of -0.450.

Both UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants need to win their remaining three matches to be assured of WPL 2025 playoffs qualification. They can even make it with two victories, but will have to depend on other results to go their way. Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently in second place, with six points from five matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are fourth, with four points from six games.

Looking at recent results, UPW went down to MI by eight wickets in their previous match in Bengaluru. As for GG, they beat RCB by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. When UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants clashed in the first half of WPL 2025, GG registered a six-wicket win in Vadodara.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have met five times in the WPL, with UPW having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. While Warriorz won the first three matches between the two teams, the Giants have emerged victorious in the last two clashes between the two sides in the T20 league.

Here’s a summary of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 2

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

Gujarat Giants won the toss and bowled first in the match against UP Warriorz in Vadodara in the first half of WPL 2025. Priya Mishra picked up 3-25 as UPW were held to 143-9. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner then top-scored with 52 off 32 as GG chased down the target in 18 overs, with six wickets in hand.

Here's a summary of the last five UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Women’s Premier League:

GG (144/4) beat UPW (143/9) by 6 wickets, February 26, 2025

GG (152/8) beat UPW (144/5) by 8 runs, March 11, 2024

UPW (143/4) beat GG (142/5) by 6 wickets, March 1, 2024

UPW (181/7) beat GG (178/6) by 3 wickets, March 20, 2023

UPW (175/7) beat GG (169/6) by 3 wickets, March 05, 2023

