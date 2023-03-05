UPW vs GG weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 3

A hot and humid day is expected at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai during the third Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG). The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 5.

Gujarat began their campaign on a losing note, going down against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday night. GG failed to perform as a unit, across both the batting and bowling departments. Things turned out worse for them when skipper Beth Mooney walked off with a hamstring injury in the first over of the run chase.

They could only muster 64 runs while chasing 208 and suffered a massive 143-run loss. The Giants have a lot to work on as they look to bounce back.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, will play their first game of the tournament. Led by star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, UPW will hope to get their combinations right from the very beginning. They also have the likes of Deepti Sharma, Tahila McGrath, and Shabnim Ismail in their ranks, who can win games on their own.

Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Complex weather report on March 5 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game is on the cards as the game between UPW and GG at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Mumbai has no chance of rain at all. However, there will be approximately 30 percent cloud cover.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius with significant humidity prevailing during the game.

UPW vs GG Squads

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, and Laxmi Yadav.

Gujarat Giants: Kim Garth, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney (wk/c), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, and Tanuja Kanwar.

Also Read: UPW vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes