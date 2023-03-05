UPW vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

UP Warriorz (UPW) will look to make a winning start to their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign when they lock horns with a depleted Gujarat Giants (GG) squad at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

The Giants have had a horrid start to their campaign. They lost their first game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by a mammoth margin of 143 runs, coupled with an injury to skipper Beth Mooney. With a game scheduled within 24 hours of their first game, the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to play and they will be led by Sneh Rana.

Gujarat Giants need to make a lot of improvements against UP Warriorz, who will play their first game of the tournament. Led by Alyssa Healy, the Warriorz boast some serious match-winners in their squad.

All in all, a riveting clash is on the cards, with some key matchups likely to determine the outcome of the match. On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles to watch out for in the UPW vs GG match.

#1 Sophia Dunkley vs Shabnim Ismail

An injury to skipper Mooney will open the doors for England opener Sophia Dunkley. The English batter didn't have a great outing in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, scoring only 78 runs from five games.

However, Dunkley is known for her attacking brand of cricket in the powerplay overs. She will be up against UPW pacer Shabnim Islamil, who had a stellar T20 World Cup campaign.

Ismail is a great exponent of swing bowling and it will be interesting to see how Dunkley brings her A game against the South African pacer.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner vs Tahila McGrath

Ashleigh Gardner had a poor outing in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She conceded 38 runs in four overs and bagged a duck with the ball.

However, Gardner is one of the best all-rounders in the business right now and will have the job to stop her fellow teammate Tahila McGrath. The UPW all-rounder is one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball and boasts a strike rate of over 142 in T20Is.

McGrath will also have a job in hand with the ball. The medium pacer will have to negate Gardner's threat with the bat and the latter has been in some form of late, winning the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

#3 Alyssa Healy vs Mansi Joshi

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy is one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the world. She is known for her aggressive brand of cricket and when she gets going it's almost difficult to stop her.

Mansi Joshi, who had an average outing last night, will have to take her game up and stop Healy in the powerplays. The Aussie cricketer looks a tad bit vulnerable against the new ball and Joshi will look to capitalize on it.

