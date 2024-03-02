UPW vs GG: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bowling first after winning the toss, UPW did well to restrict GG to 142/5 as Sophie Ecclestone starred with 3/20. Grace Harris then smashed 60* off 33 as UP Warriorz got home in 15.4 overs. The defeat means GG remain winless in the tournament after three matches, while all the other four sides are on four points each.

UPW got off to a solid start in a chase of 143, their openers adding 42 in under five overs. Skipper Alyssa Healy took on Meghna Singh in the third over and whacked her for four fours. The partnership was broken when Kiran Navgire (12 off 8) sliced a tossed-up delivery from Tanuja Kanwar. Healy (33 off 21) was the next to go, bowled as she went for an ugly swipe off Kathryn Bryce.

Harris came in and smashed two fours right away. In the seventh over bowled by Mannat Kashyap she clubbed two fours and a six. At the other end, playing her first match, Chamari Athapaththu (17 off 11) got off to an impressive start before slog-sweeping Kanwar to deep backward square leg.

Shweta Sehrawat was cleaned up by Meghna for 2, but Harris kept enjoying herself against her favorite WPL opponent. She raced to a third successive half-century against Gujarat Giants with three fours off Meghna in the 15th over as UPW eased to their second win in successive games.

Ecclestone restricts GG to under 150

Gujarat Giants got off to a decent start with the bat as their openers added 40. Laura Wolvaardt struck Anjali Sarvani for a hat-trick of fours in the second over. The partnership, however, ended in the last over of the powerplay as GG skipper Beth Mooney (16) miscued a flighted delivery from Ecclestone. Wolvaardt (28) could not convert her start and also fell to the left-arm spinner, hitting a tossed-up delivery to mid-off.

Harleen Deol (18 off 24) struggled to get going and then threw her wicket away, top-edging a slog off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Phoebe Litchfield (35 off 26) and Ashleigh Gardner (30 off 17) added 52 for the fourth wicket to give Gujarat’s innings some momentum.

Nineteen runs came off the 18th over bowled by Deepti Sharma as the batters combined to hit two fours and a six. Gardner perished to Ecclestone, attempting the scoop, while Litchfield was run out after responding to a poor call for a tight single from Dayalan Hemalatha.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s UPW vs GG WPL 2024 match?

Ecclestone was brilliant with the ball for UPW, claiming three big wickets. In the chase, Harris clobbered nine fours and two sixes in her half-century.

For GG, Litchfield and Gardner scored 30s, while Kanwar claimed 2/23.

Harris was named Player of the Match for her stroke-filled fifty in the chase.

