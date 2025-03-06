UPW vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, March 6. UPW are last in the points table, with four points from six matches and a net run rate of -0.786. On the other hand, MI are in third place, with six points from five games and a net run rate of +0.166.

After a poor start, UP Warriorz won two matches in a row, including a Super Over triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the chances of qualifying for the WPL playoffs have suffered a major setback with back-to-back losses by huge margins. In their previous game, they went down to Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets. UPW need to beat MI to keep their faint hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians lost their top position in the points table following a crushing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). They need to win two of their remaining three matches to be confirmed for a playoff berth without having to depend on other results. MI also stand a chance of finishing table-toppers if they win all their three remaining league games.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians have clashed six times in the WPL, with MI having a significant 4-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Mumbai thumped UP Warriorz by eight wickets when the teams met in the first half of WPL 2025.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in the T20 league.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

Mumbai Indians have won three of the last five matches played against UP Warriorz in the WPL. In fact, MI have lost only one of the last four games against UPW. The Warriorz beat Mumbai by seven wickets in Bengaluru in WPL 2024.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the last five UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (143/2) beat UPW (142/9) by 8 wickets, February 26, 2025

MI (160/6) beat UPW (118/9) by 42 runs, March 07, 2024

UPW (163/3) beat MI (161/6) by 7 wickets, February 28, 2024

MI (182/4) beat UPW (110) by 72 runs, March 24, 2023

UPW (129/5) beat MI (127) by 5 wickets, March 18, 2023

