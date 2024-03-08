UPW vs MI: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by 42 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Batting first after winning the toss, MI put up 160/6 on the board. In response, UPW were held to 118/9 as Saika Ishaque starred with 3/27.

Mumbai got off to a poor start with the bat, losing both their openers cheaply. Hayley Matthews (4) was caught at mid-on off Chamari Athapaththu’s bowling. Yastika Bhatia (9) was the next to go as she swept a delivery from Athapaththu to deep backward square leg.

A third wicket stand of 59 between Nat Sciver-Brunt (45 off 31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) lifted Mumbai Indians. Sciver-Brunt struck eight fours in her aggressive knock before being knocked over by an arm ball from Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Saima Thakor then got rid of the dangerous Harmanpreet with another delivery that skidded off the surface.

Expand Tweet

Amanjot Kaur (7) holed out to deep backward square leg off Deepti Sharma’s bowling. However, Amelia Kerr (39 off 23) and Sajeevan Sajana (22* off 14) added 43 runs for the sixth wicket to lift MI to 160. Kerr struck six fours before being run out off the last ball, while Sajana chipped in with four crucial boundaries.

Ishaque three-fer restricts UPW to 118/9

Chasing 161, UP Warriorz lost Kiran Navgire for 7 as Ishaque floated one up on middle and off stump and knocked over the batter. Athapaththu (3) then lobbed a shortish delivery outside off from Matthews to extra cover as the ball seemed to stick in the surface. Next, Shabnim Ismail cleaned up Alyssa Healy (3) with a pacy delivery that nipped back and crashed through the UPW captain’s defense.

Healy’s dismissal left UP Warriorz in massive trouble at 15/3, which became 41/4 when Grace Harris (15) was knocked over by Ishaque with one that gripped and turned. Deepti (53* off 36) scored a valiant half-century, hitting six fours and two sixes. She was waging a lone battle, though, as MI kept striking from the other end.

Expand Tweet

Shweta Sehrawat (17) was bowled by Pooja Vastrakar, while Sciver-Brunt got rid of Poonam Khemnar (7) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) off consecutive deliveries. Ishaque had her third when she had Uma Chetry (8) caught at long-on, while Sajana helped herself to the wicket of Thakor (0).

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s UPW vs MI WPL 2024 match?

Sciver-Brunt had a great all-round game for MI, scoring 45 and claiming two wickets. Harmanpreet and Kerr contributed crucial 30s. With the ball, left-arm spinner Ishaque impressed with three scalps.

For UPW, Athapaththu picked up two wickets, while Deepti scored a hard-fought fifty after claiming a wicket.

Sciver-Brunt was picked as the Player of the Match for her impressive all-round effort.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App