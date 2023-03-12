UPW vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by eight wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With yet another emphatic win, MI extended their unbeaten run in the tournament to four matches. For UP, it was their second defeat in four games.

UP Warriorz posted 159/6 after winning the toss and batting first. Alyssa Healy (58 off 46) and Tahlia McGrath (50 off 37) struck impressive half-centuries. However, there was no significant contribution from the rest of the batting order as Saika Ishaque (3/33) and Amelia Kerr (2/33) impressed once again for Mumbai.

In the chase, MI cantered home in 17.3 overs as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53* off 33), Nat Sciver-Brunt (45* off 31) and Yastika Bhatia (42 off 27) made significant contributions.

Batting first, UP lost Devika Vaidya (6) in the second over as she was trapped lbw by Ishaque. Healy slammed the left-arm spinner for four fours in her next over. However, the wickets kept falling at the other end. Kiran Navgire struck Kerr for four and six before being caught behind for 17.

Healy and McGrath then joined forces and added 82 for the third wicket. The latter took on Kerr in the ninth over and hit her for three fours. The excellent stand was broken when Ishaque trapped Healy leg before as the UP skipper missed her reverse sweep.

The batting side suffered a double blow when Ishaque beat McGrath in flight and had her stumped in the same over. UP failed to get the final flourish and were held to under 160.

Captain’s innings from Harmanpreet seals victory for MI

Chasing 160, MI openers Bhatia and Hayley Matthews added 58 for the first wicket, with the former being the dominant partner.

Matthews could have been out in the fifth over to Sophie Ecclestone as a DRS review concluded that she was lbw. However, an unconvinced Matthews stood her ground. The umpires had a relook at the replay and the DRS decision was overturned as the ball came off bat first.

The opening stand was broken when Bhatia was caught at deep midwicket off Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s bowling. Matthews (12) perished soon after, chipping a catch to Ecclestone. Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt ensured victory for MI with a terrific 106-run unbroken stand for the third wicket.

Harmanpreet could have been dismissed early in her innings when a ball from Anjali Sarvani hit the stumps. The bails lit up, but did not fall and the MI skipper survived.

She went on to strike nine fours and a six, while Sciver-Brunt clubbed six fours and a maximum. The winning runs came off Sciver-Brunt’s bat as he slammed Shabnim Ismail over the ropes.

UPW vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Ishaque and Kerr excelled with the ball for MI, claiming five of the six wickets to fall. With the bat, Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt and Bhatia made impressive contributions.

For UP, Healy and McGrath struck good fifties, but there wasn’t much from the rest.

Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten half-century.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes