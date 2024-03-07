UPW vs MI, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 7. This will be the second meeting between the sides in this year’s edition. When UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians met in the Bangalore leg, UPW got the better of MI by seven wickets.

UP Warriorz are fourth in the points table, with two wins and three losses from five matches. After two consecutive victories, UPW were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in their previous match. Batting first, RCB put up 198/3 on the board as Smriti Mandhana smashed 80 off 50 and Ellyse Perry 58 off 37. UP Warriorz were restricted to 175/8 in the chase despite Alyssa Healy’s 55 off 38 balls.

Looking at Mumbai Indians, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs in their previous match. DC batted first in the game and posted 192/4 as Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning hit fifties. MI managed only 163/8 in the chase as Delhi came up with an impressive bowling effort.

Today's UPW vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

“There is no dew in the last couple of games, that's the only reason [to bat first].”

MI are going into the game with the same XI. For UPW, Anjali Sarvani is out; Uma Chetry comes in.

UPW vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Today's UPW vs MI pitch report

In her pitch report, Anjum Chopra said:

“The pitch being used today is bang in the centre of the square - 55m square boundary each side, 65m hit straight down the ground. The surface is nicely bound and it is easy for the groundsmen to maintain the bounce. There's slight bit of coolness and that might tempt the captains to bowl first. Otherwise, win the toss and put the runs on the board.”

Today's UPW vs MI match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Uma Chetry, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana.

Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Issy Wong, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer, Chloe Tryon.

UPW vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohit Krishnadas, Pashchim Pathak

TV umpire: N Janani

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

